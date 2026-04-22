Did David Wilcock fake his own death? Old post resurfaces amid ‘he is fine’ claim

David Wilcock's alleged death mystery has captivated the internet. The 53-year-old author, UFO specialist, filmmaker, and YouTuber, whose research and insights have motivated millions globally, is allegedly died by self-inflicted means in Boulder County after authorities received a call concerning a potential "mental health crisis." David Wilcock's alleged suicide has sparked intense online debate. (X/@UAPWatchers)

David Wilcock's friends and fans in shock Although there has been no official verification that the Boulder County Sheriff's report pertains to Wilcock's death, the purported suicide narrative has already ignited a fervent discussion online. His friends and supporters assert that the paranormal expert was never in favor of suicide.

Also Read: David Wilcock's chilling message to viewers two days before death reports, ‘it’s a little bit scary…’

Speculation arose following the public disclosure of a death investigation in Boulder County. On Monday, April 20, 2026, the Boulder County Sheriff's Department announced that a man experiencing a mental health crisis succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside his residence located near the 1400 block of Ridge Road, Colorado. Although the individual's identity has not been officially confirmed, the details regarding the location and various online discussions have led many to believe that the deceased is David Wilcock.

Neither Wilcock's family nor his representatives have publicly confirmed his passing, and Boulder County officials have withheld the victim's name. Compounding the situation, news regarding the 53-year-old researcher's alleged death has been circulated and shared by fellow experts and colleagues of Wilcock. Even U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna contributed to the discourse by posting about Wilcock's supposed death, which has further fueled the speculation.

Was Wilcock facing death threats? Some individuals suggest that the UFO expert had been facing difficulties following his divorce from his former spouse, Elizabeth Seraphine. Those close to Wilcock, as well as his long-time supporters, claim that he had been subjected to death threats and was a victim of cyberbullying and online harassment, in addition to encountering some legal challenges. An X user, @Unexplained2020, commented: "In my heart, I still don’t want to believe it. David was always so energetic and positive about life... He had been going through so much, including the Gaia-related legal issues and cyberstalking, online attacks, death threats, and coordinated harassment from critics... Additionally, there are many unresolved issues in David's case that need to be addressed and investigated."

Deputies arrived at the scene following a 911 call placed at approximately 10:44 a.m., where it was suspected that the caller was experiencing a mental health crisis. Upon their arrival, officers discovered a man in possession of a weapon, who tragically took his own life within minutes and was subsequently declared dead. In the midst of the ongoing speculation regarding suicide, a post from December 2022 attributed to Wilcock has resurfaced and gained significant attention. In this post, he stated:

"I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all. Just concerned about what happens when you prove God is real."

Internet seeks probe as Wilcock admitted ‘not suicidal at all.’ Considering David Wilcock's optimistic disposition and his perspective on life and 'ascension', the narrative surrounding his suicide seems inconsistent. Following the emergence of reports suggesting that the individual in Boulder County died by 'suicide', internet users have revisited Wilcock's previous statements, contending that even if David has passed away, it was certainly not a suicide.

Some have even suggested the possibility of more profound conspiracies related to his death and have called for an investigation to see if any foul play was involved. Given Wilcock's recent discussions regarding his 'intense' personal struggles, the circumstances may be more intricate than they initially seem.

Did David Wilcock fake his own death? In the meantime, investigative journalist Kerry L. Cassidy has introduced a new perspective on the story of Wilcock's death. She asserts that David is 'fine,' and claims that he allegedly 'faked his death' with assistance from the 'SSP' (which may refer to the Social Security Program). Her own 'psychic' intuition, along with insights from another psychic, was shared in a YouTube video discussing the purported suicide. Cassidy posted on X: "DAVID WILCOCK: My psychic intuition is that David faked his death with the help of the SSP and is fine. I have one verification from another known psychic on this. See the following live show recorded within 5 minutes of hearing the announcement. I was interviewing Clan mother and healer Karenann Lucyk MacDonald and part way through the show we focused on David's supposed suicide."

However, these are just the speculations as a confirmation from Wilcock's family or authentic official sources is awaited.