Anaconda bar mass shooting victims identified as manhunt intensifies for suspect Michael Paul Brown: Who were they?

The victims of the mass shooting at the Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana, have been identified, as the search continues for suspect Michael Paul Brown. Police tape surrounds The Owl Bar in of Anaconda, Mont., on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, following a fatal shooting.(AP)

The four victims are:

Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64

Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59

David Allen Leach, 70

Tony Wayne Palm, 74

Kelley was working as the bartender at the time of the shooting, while the other three were patrons. All four were fatally shot by the suspect on Friday.

Manhunt intensifies for Michael Paul Brown

As of Sunday morning, Michael Paul Brown remained at large. At a news conference, Montana Attorney General Austen Knudsen said Brown was a regular at the Owl Bar and lived next door. He added that it is “likely” Brown knew both the bartender and the patrons he killed.

"From what I gather, it sounds like he was a regular at this establishment. He literally lives next door," Knudsen said. "I think it's likely that he knew the bartender and these patrons, which even makes it more heinous."

The search for Brown has centered around the Anaconda Pintler Wilderness, particularly near Stumptown Road between Anaconda and Georgetown Lake.

On Saturday, the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest announced that more than 16 square miles of parkland had been closed through August 16 to support law enforcement operations.

In a statement, the Pintler Ranger District said the closure, located about eight miles west of Anaconda, is necessary “to ensure public health and safety during the ongoing law enforcement investigation and search efforts to locate the suspect for the Anaconda murders."

What we know about Michael Paul Brown

Michael Paul Brown served in the US Army from 2001 to 2005 and later in the National Guard from 2006 to 2009. He completed a one-year deployment in Iraq and left the military with the rank of sergeant.

According to his niece, Clare Boyle, Brown struggled with serious mental health issues, including schizophrenia and PTSD.