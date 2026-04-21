Anderson County deputy shot: 5 things to know about latest health update of cop shot in I-85 violence

An Anderson County deputy was shot and a suspect was killed after an incident on Interstate 85 in Anderson County, South Carolina. Anderson County Coroner's Office responded to I-85, after a deputy involved shooting on Monday at 4:35pm. Massive police presence seen after a deputy-involved shooting in Anderson County, South Carolina. (Facebook/K-9 Joker & K-9 Bane﻿)

The shooting took place at Exit 11 near Highway 24 and Highway 243 near Townville, as per reports.

After the shooting the South Carolina Department of Transportation had shut down all lanes. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, reacted to the news of the shooting and wrote on X “What a senseless act of violence. Praying for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy who was airlifted after being shot during a traffic stop.”

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"Another example of the danger our law enforcement officers face every day on the job to keep us safe," he added. As many continue to worry about the deputy who's been shot, here's the latest on his health.

Anderson County deputy shot: Latest health update The Anderson County deputy was shot in the chest area. As per Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride, the master deputy is looking at a long recovery ahead of him. The deputy, who authorities have not yet named, was airlifted to Greenville Memorial hospital after being shot. He is alive but faces life-threatening injuries, as per multiple reports. The deputy was sitting up in the stretcher, when he got to the hospital, as per WYFF News 4's Stephanie Trotter. Anderson County Deputy shooting: What happened? The Anderson County Sheriff's Office noted that around 4pm, a K9 officer ordered a stop for a Dodge Challenger and were interviewing the driver, when the deputy called for backup. A second deputy then arrived in some time.

Something transpired and the suspect grabbed the firearm from the vehicle. The individual managed to get a shot off, as per the reports. This struck the second deputy. At this time, the deputy who had initiated the stop returned fire and fatally struck the suspect.

Anderson County shooting: Reactions and visuals The shooting of the deputy in Anderson County drew remarks from many. One person immediately offered prayers and said “Sad. Hope the office live’s. Prayers to him, Family, and friends. Question, Doesn’t the Vest cover the chest? Even with vest can bullet still cause life threatening injuries? Really hoping he will be ok.”

Another added “These guys risk so much. Wish they got the respect they deserve. Prayers for all involved.” A third said “Keep fighting brother. Lord, give this officer the strength to fight thru this!.”

An image that was shared showed massive police presence on site.