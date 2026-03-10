'Consequences will follow': US Senator Lindsey Graham warning to Saudi Arabia amid Iran war

As the conflict between US-Israel and Iran continues to rage, US Senator and close Trump ally Lindsay Graham has questioned whether the United States should go ahead with its defence agreement with Saudi Arabia. In the wake of the Iran war, Graham called on Riyadh and other GCC countries to take action against Iran, "or face the consequences". (REUTERS)

In the wake of the Iran war, Graham called on Riyadh and other GCC countries to take action against Iran, "or face the consequences".

Follow LIVE updates on the US-Iran war

In his social media post on X, Graham cited a report by the New York Times, which states that the US embassy in Saudi Arabia is being evacuated due to recent Iranian drone attacks. The Republican Senator also stated his frustration with Saudi and other Gulf Cooperation Council nations and called on them to join US' fight against the "terrorist Iranian regime."

“Americans are dying and the US is spending billions to dislodge the terrorist Iranian regime,” he wrote. “Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia seems to be issuing statements and doing things in the background that are marginally helpful," wrote Graham, adding that if GCC does not get more involved, there will be "consequences".