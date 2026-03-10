'Consequences will follow': US Senator Lindsey Graham warning to Saudi Arabia amid Iran war
Graham's criticism for Saudi comes after a $142 billion defence agreement was signed with the US last year.
As the conflict between US-Israel and Iran continues to rage, US Senator and close Trump ally Lindsay Graham has questioned whether the United States should go ahead with its defence agreement with Saudi Arabia.
In the wake of the Iran war, Graham called on Riyadh and other GCC countries to take action against Iran, "or face the consequences".
Follow LIVE updates on the US-Iran war
In his social media post on X, Graham cited a report by the New York Times, which states that the US embassy in Saudi Arabia is being evacuated due to recent Iranian drone attacks. The Republican Senator also stated his frustration with Saudi and other Gulf Cooperation Council nations and called on them to join US' fight against the "terrorist Iranian regime."
“Americans are dying and the US is spending billions to dislodge the terrorist Iranian regime,” he wrote. “Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia seems to be issuing statements and doing things in the background that are marginally helpful," wrote Graham, adding that if GCC does not get more involved, there will be "consequences".
The US Senator also mentioned the defence agreement between the US and Saudi Arabia, which was signed in May 2025. As per the trump administration, the $142 billion arms package, is the largest defence cooperation agreement in US history.
In exchange for state-of-the-art war equipment, Saudi Arabia must make a $600 billion investment in the US. Under this agreement, Riyadh is also allowed to purchase F-35 fighter jets, which are usually reserved for close allies, from the US.
Last week, the US embassy in Riyadh was subject to drone attacks from Iran. While no casualties were reported, the US State Department has reportedly taken measures to evacuate all staff from the embassy offices until further notice.
Saudi Arabia has condemned these strikes and stated that it retains "its full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens”.