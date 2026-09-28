Andrew Bailey: FBI Deputy Director resigns in latest shake-up at agency, leaves message for Kash Patel

Andrew Bailey, who serves as the co-deputy director of the FBI, stated on Monday that he'll be stepping down from his position.

FILE PHOTO: Andrew Bailey, U.S. Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), speaks on the phone outside the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center after the FBI executed a search warrant there in relation to the 2020 election, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter, in Union City, Georgia, U.S. January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo (REUTERS)

Bailey's exit occurs twelve months following his assumption of the position, representing another significant leadership transition at the law enforcement organization under FBI Director Kash Patel's administration.

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Bailey, formerly serving as Missouri's attorney general, assumed the position in August last year and initially shared the deputy director responsibilities with Dan Bongino. In December, Bongino also resigned after disagreements with then-Attorney General Pam Bondi regarding the management of the Epstein case materials.

Andrew Bailey leaves message for Kash Patel

"With great pride in what we have accomplished, I am announcing that I am stepping down to return to my family in Missouri," Bailey said in a post.

"I am confident Director Patel will continue to reform the FBI, combat violent crime, defend the homeland, ensure strong organizational accountability and restore public trust in this institution of excellence."

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{{^usCountry}} The FBI has historically maintained a single deputy director position, making Bailey's appointment as co-deputy director last August alongside Bongino an unprecedented move. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FBI has historically maintained a single deputy director position, making Bailey's appointment as co-deputy director last August alongside Bongino an unprecedented move. {{/usCountry}}

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Following Bongino's exit, Bailey continued as co-deputy director working with Christopher Raia, a seasoned agent who previously led the FBI's New York office.

Meanwhile, several people reacted to Bailey's post, with one X user writing: “Thank you Andrew Bailey for serving as a Co Deputy Director of the FBI. I wish you all the best for your future and pray your for your Family.”

“You were outstanding as Missouri’s Attorney General — the state needs you back. Hope you’re eyeing Governor or Senate next,” another wrote.

“Bailey is one of the good ones and we are glad to have him back in the great state of Missouri,” one more supporter commented.

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Kash Patel faces criticism

Patel's reorganization of the bureau has drawn considerable opposition, with numerous seasoned agents either terminated or pressured to resign during his tenure.

In September of last year, Brian Driscoll, the former acting FBI director, joined others in filing legal action against Patel and other Trump administration officials, contending they were orchestrating a partisan removal of senior personnel.