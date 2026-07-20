Andy Burnham has been designated as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, marking the seventh leadership change in the country within a decade since its exit from the European Union in 2016. Following the resignation of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Burnham, the former Mayor of Greater Manchester, has taken over the position.

Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham gives his first speech in front of 10 Downing Street in central London on July 20, 2026, after being asked by the king to form the next government. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (AFP)

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Officially, Burnham is the 59th Prime Minister of the UK. He received an invitation from King Charles to establish a government during a private audience at Buckingham Palace.

Burnham's selection makes him as the first British prime minister to openly identify as Catholic, representing a significant milestone in the religious and political history of the nation.

Prior to his tenure at Downing Street, Burnham held the position of mayor for Greater Manchester, located in the north-west region of England. He attained the Labour leadership by garnering support from his parliamentary peers after the resignation of Starmer.

A look at Andy Burnham's political career

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{{^usCountry}} In recent years, Burnham has established himself as one of the most favored politicians in Britain, with his charisma often eclipsing the complexities of his public persona. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In recent years, Burnham has established himself as one of the most favored politicians in Britain, with his charisma often eclipsing the complexities of his public persona. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite frequently portraying himself as an outsider to Westminster politics, he began his career as a parliamentary researcher at the age of 24, became a special adviser at 28, and was elected as a member of parliament by 31.

During his sixteen years in Parliament, Burnham worked under both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, ultimately rising to the position of health minister before unsuccessfully contesting the Labour leadership twice, in 2010 and 2015. In the 2015 election, he faced a significant defeat against Jeremy Corbyn, whose win shifted the party further to the left.

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Although Burnham initially continued to serve in Corbyn's shadow cabinet, his election as mayor of Manchester in 2017 enabled him to largely distance himself from the factional disputes that plagued Labour during and after Corbyn's tenure.

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Andy Burnham's net worth

The precise net worth of Andy Burnham is not publicly disclosed; however, based on available public records and some estimation, it is reasonable to assume that it has likely exceeded £1 million, with certain estimates suggesting it could be as high as £2.5 million, Cosmopolitan reported.

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In his former position as Mayor of Greater Manchester, he currently receives an annual salary exceeding £118,000. He has occupied this role since 2017, which means he has been earning a six-figure income for nearly a decade.

Burnham's wealth has been built entirely through his contributions to public service, not through private investments or business activities. He donates 15% of his Mayoral salary annually to charities that address homelessness, a commitment he wishes to uphold.

“One thing that I want to continue from my time as mayor of Greater Manchester is donating 15% of my salary. I did that for nine years as mayor to tackle homelessness in Greater Manchester, and I am going to carry it forward as MP for Makerfield but this time donating to worthy local causes at the heart of our communities," he stated.

What is the estimated value of Andy Burnham's property?

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A portion of Andy's overall net worth is likely derived from his real estate holdings. He has lived in Greater Manchester for many years with his family, and while the precise values are not disclosed to the public, it is anticipated that this will significantly enhance his net worth, as per Cosmopolitan.

In addition to his residence in Manchester, it has been reported in the Register of Members' Financial Interests that Andy owns another property in London, valued at over £100,000 annually. This property generates rental income, providing him and his family with an extra revenue stream exceeding £10,000 each year.

What will be Andy Burnham's earnings as UK Prime Minister?

It is anticipated that Burnham could receive a salary exceeding £170,000, which includes the basic MP salary of approximately £98,000 along with an additional entitlement of over £73,000, according to the BBC.

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