Angola, Hamilton tornado reports spark fear among Indiana residents; scary videos emerge as sirens go off

A tornado was reportedly seen south of Angola in Indiana, on Tuesday, amid reports of sirens going off in the area. A tornado warning was issued for western Williams County through 9:45pm ET and ‘Emergency managers south of Angola, IN confirmed a tornado with this cell, moving ESE @ 35 mph,’ as per 13ABC.

A tornado was reportedly seen near Angola in Indiana. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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A map of the impacted areas was shared as well.

The National Weather Service (NWS) alert also informed that there was a tornado warning in place for Hamilton IN, Edon OH and Blakeslee OH until 9:45pm EDT.

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{{^usCountry}} A resident also asked about the sirens going off. “Where is the tornado that triggered the sirens?,” one asked on a local page. Several people also shared scary visuals. Tornado near Angola, Hamilton: Scary visuals from Indiana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A resident also asked about the sirens going off. “Where is the tornado that triggered the sirens?,” one asked on a local page. Several people also shared scary visuals. Tornado near Angola, Hamilton: Scary visuals from Indiana {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One person posted a video and advised that people should seek shelter. They noted it was taken in Ashley, Indiana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person posted a video and advised that people should seek shelter. They noted it was taken in Ashley, Indiana. {{/usCountry}}

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Ashley is about 10 miles away from Angola. Yet another person shared a photo of the tornado formation as seen from Hamilton.

On X too a person shared a clip.

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“Drone shot of the Angola indiana tornado warned storm,” they noted. An alleged video from Hamilton was also shared.

“Damaging tornado on the ground in Hamilton, IN, moving east at 34 mph. Debris has been observed. Take shelter immediately in Hamilton, IN and Edon, OH!,” the post claimed, though there's no confirmed damage yet.

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Another resident posted a photo of the skies after the tornado.

“We had a take cover around 9. Just south of Angola a tornado spotted and at Hamilton. A view of the sky after,” they wrote on Facebook. Other clips and photos showed cloud formations in Indiana skies amid the tornado warning.

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“Heads up!! Storms heading east on 70! Tornado was trying to form. The clouds are doing really weird things!!,” a person sharing a set of clips wrote. Another individual posted a photo from Waterloo, Indiana, which is about 14.6 miles away from Angola.

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“Yes...there has been a tornado siren sounding in Warerloo too. Don't think we are in any immediate threat but thankful that this week everyone is on their toes. It made for some interesting cloud formations! Take a look.…I think the first shows the vicinity of the tornado in the Hamilton area. Lots of lightening!,” they wrote.

Angola, Hamilton tornado reports: Reactions pour in

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Several people reacted to the reports of a tornado being spotted near Angola in Indiana. “Live in 200 E. Between Hamilton and Pleasant Lake. Dark out no wind or rain,” one person noted. Another added “Everyone’s saying Hamilton, we’re in Hamilton and it’s pretty dark but the storm has passed here.”

Yet another chipped in, saying “We live in Pleasant Lake but don't see or hear a tornado. Sirens where going off about 10 mins ago. But it stopped raining and it's really calm now.”

Meanwhile, one person clarified that the tornado was not spotted in Hamilton, but near the place, which is why the sirens went off.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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