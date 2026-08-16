Another H-1B crackdown? US widens fraud investigation as alleged visa abuse comes under scrutiny in Texas

The US Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General has joined Texas commentator Sara Gonzales and BlazeTV in highlighting alleged H-1B visa fraud in Texas, putting renewed attention on the federal government's scrutiny of employers and businesses using the foreign-worker program.

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In a post on X, the DOL OIG said it had “teamed up with” Gonzales and BlazeTV to expose H-1B fraud in Texas, adding: “The fight continues…” The post linked to a video in which Gonzales confronts a business operator over allegations involving the H-1B program.

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{{^usCountry}} The federal watchdog's post comes as H-1B compliance has become a growing focus for the Labor Department. The DOL OIG has previously warned that the program is vulnerable to fraud and abuse involving employers, immigration attorneys, labor brokers and other actors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The federal watchdog's post comes as H-1B compliance has become a growing focus for the Labor Department. The DOL OIG has previously warned that the program is vulnerable to fraud and abuse involving employers, immigration attorneys, labor brokers and other actors. {{/usCountry}}

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What is happening in Sara Gonzales' H-1B video?

In the video shared by Sara Gonzales, she confronts a person she identifies as an H-1B scammer after, according to her account, the person called police on her. Gonzales says she then “brought the law to him” as she investigates what she presents as an H-1B fraud case.

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The video, titled “This H-1B Scammer Called the Cops On Me...So I Brought the Law To Him!”, runs for about 26 minutes. The Labor Department's Office of Inspector General later shared the video on X, saying it had “teamed up” with Gonzales and BlazeTV while highlighting its work exposing H-1B fraud in Texas.

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The footage shows Gonzales pursuing the allegations directly and questioning the individual involved. The DOL OIG's decision to share the video gives the episode a federal watchdog connection, although the social-media post itself does not provide details of any specific enforcement action arising from the encounter.

H-1B fraud crackdown moves into Dallas

The US Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General has taken its H-1B fraud investigation into the field in Texas, with investigators conducting door-to-door checks at Dallas-area locations linked to companies with more than 500 approved H-1B petitions.

The OIG said several offices appeared inactive, but it has not said that the companies or petitions were fraudulent. The latest scrutiny comes as the agency expands its nationwide investigation into possible abuse of the foreign-worker program.

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Why the latest DOL OIG post matters

The OIG's decision to publicly amplify the Texas investigation marks a notable development because Gonzales' work had previously been largely associated with social-media reporting and commentary.

The agency's post establishes that federal government considers fraud and abuse within foreign-labor certification programs a serious enforcement concern.