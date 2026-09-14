Antoinette Forbes update: Shocking Pennsylvania arrest deepens mystery as DC woman remains missing

Amid an ongoing search for PR executive Antoinette Forbes, who mysteriously disappeared from her home without her phone, wallet or car, a man with the same name and date of birth as the father of her child has been taken into custody in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, officials said. Beaver County Jail officials confirmed that Russell Ashford is in their custody.

What to know about PR exec missing from DC home as family fears worst (@DCPoliceDept/X)

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Officials refused to confirm the charges against Ashford. They told 7News that he is "wanted somewhere else."

Also Read | Who is Antoinette Forbes? What to know about PR exec missing from DC home as family fears worst, ‘Shock and horror’

Ashford has not been publicly identified by D.C. police as a suspect or person of interest. Police have also not revealed whether the Pennsylvania arrest is connected to Forbes’ disappearance.

What we know about Antoinette Forbes’ disappearance

Forbes’ loved ones are worried because they believe the “devoted” single mom “would never leave her son,” per the New York Post. Forbes was last seen Friday afternoon, September 4, at her home in Washington, DC, a day before she FaceTimed her sisters about plans to get together in Florida to visit their mother for the holidays.

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{{^usCountry}} They became concerned when she failed to respond to a planned catch-up online Sunday, September 6. The front door of her home was found unlocked with all of important personal items and her dog, Max, inside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They became concerned when she failed to respond to a planned catch-up online Sunday, September 6. The front door of her home was found unlocked with all of important personal items and her dog, Max, inside. {{/usCountry}}

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“We’re in absolute shock and horror,” Forbes’ older sister, Aileen Forbes, told CNN of their “large extended family.” “We’re horrified.”

Forbes, 53, has been the vice president and head of public affairs at pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly for the last five years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Aileen said that the mom showed no signs of trouble, and would never up and leave her 10-year-old son.

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“(He) is Antoinette’s life,” Aileen said. “Antoinette is a 100% solid, reliable, intelligent, competent woman who is a devoted mother. She would never leave her son. She wouldn’t leave her dog. She wouldn’t leave her sister who needs her.”

According to Fox News, DC’s Metropolitan Police Department has classified the hunt as a critically missing person. Her home is being treated as an active crime scene, according to Aileen.

Police described Forbes as an Asian woman who is 5-foot-2 with black hair and brown eyes.