Apollo 12 crew saw mysterious ‘streaks of light’: Inside the new batch of UFO files

The US defense department on Friday released another set of previously classified records linked to alleged UFO sightings, including an audio recording of the Apollo 12 crew discussing seeing strange “streaks of light” while trying to sleep during their journey in deep space. Astronaut Charles Conrad Jr., Apollo 12 commander, stands beside the United States flag after it was unfurled on the lunar surface during the first extravehicular activity (EVA), on Nov. 19, 1969. (NASA)

Notably, the first set of files had earlier been released on May 8 following an order by President Donald Trump.

Defense secretary Pete Hegseth said the records, photographs and videos related to what are officially called "unidentified anomalous phenomena" had for years led to public speculation.

Inside the ‘mysterious’ audio clip of Apollo 12 crew The recording, titled “NASA-UAP-D008, Apollo 12 Medical Debriefing - Tape 12, 1969”, includes astronauts from the Apollo 12 mission describing unusual flashes they saw even though their eyes were shut.

Notably, Apollo 12 flew only a few months after Apollo 11 became the first mission to land humans on the Moon. The mission later reached the lunar surface and completed a highly precise landing at its planned location.

The recording from a post-mission medical discussion captured Charles "Pete" Conrad Jr, Richard "Dick" F Gordon and Alan L Bean speaking about the unusual flashes they experienced despite their eyes being closed.