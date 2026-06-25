Apple hikes prices by up to 42%: Check full price list for MacBooks, iPads, Vision Pro and HomePod devices

Apple has increased prices for several MacBook and iPad models, with some products now costing around 20% to 42% more than before. The price hikes come after Apple CEO Tim Cook said last week that the company's current pricing had become "unsustainable." Cook said rising memory and storage component costs were making it difficult for Apple to keep prices unchanged.

Apple raises MacBook and iPad prices by up to 42%. Check the full list (Apple/Representative image) (Apple)

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On Thursday, Apple's online store briefly went offline before returning with updated prices. The new prices affect several MacBook and iPad models sold in the United States and other markets. Apple's cheapest laptop, the MacBook Neo, has become more expensive. According to Apple, the main reason for the price hikes is the sharp increase in the cost of memory and storage components. The new pricing marks one of Apple's biggest recent increases across its MacBook and iPad lineup.

Full list of new MacBook, iPad and Pro prices

Macs

MacBook Air (13-inch) - $1,299 - was $1,099 MacBook Air (15-inch) - $1,499 - was $1,299 MacBook Pro (M5) - $1,999 - was $1,699 MacBook Pro (M5 Pro) - $2,499 - was $2,199 MacBook Pro (M5 Max) - $4,099 - was $3,599 MacBook Neo - $699 - was $599 iMac - $1,499 - was $1,299 MacBook Pro (16-inch) - $2,999 - was $2,699 Mac Studio (M3) - $5,299 - was $3,999 Mac Studio (M4) - $2,499 - $1,999

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Apple raises prices as AI-driven memory chip costs surge: Why MacBooks and iPads are getting more expensive iPads iPad (A16) - $449 (increase of $100) iPad Mini - $599 (increase of $100) iPad Air (11-inch) - $749 (increase of $150) iPad Air (13-inch) - $949 (increase of $200) iPad Pro (11-inch) - $1,199 (increase of $200) iPad Pro (13-inch) - $1,499 (increase of $200) Home & Entertainment Apple TV 4K - $199 (increase of $70) HomePod - $349 (increase of $50) HomePod Mini — $99 (increase of $30) Vision Pro - $3,699 (increase of $200) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Apple raises prices as AI-driven memory chip costs surge: Why MacBooks and iPads are getting more expensive iPads iPad (A16) - $449 (increase of $100) iPad Mini - $599 (increase of $100) iPad Air (11-inch) - $749 (increase of $150) iPad Air (13-inch) - $949 (increase of $200) iPad Pro (11-inch) - $1,199 (increase of $200) iPad Pro (13-inch) - $1,499 (increase of $200) Home & Entertainment Apple TV 4K - $199 (increase of $70) HomePod - $349 (increase of $50) HomePod Mini — $99 (increase of $30) Vision Pro - $3,699 (increase of $200) {{/usCountry}}