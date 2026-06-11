Apple’s ‘kill switch’ turns stolen phones useless as crackdown targets rising phone theft crisis

The trade of stolen mobile phones has been badly hit after a new high-tech step by Apple. Apple has agreed to add a “kill switch” system that can make stolen phones useless. This change means that if a phone is stolen, it can be shut down and cannot be sold again.

Apple anti-theft kill switch tech

Apple kill switch stops stolen phones from working. (REUTERS)

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Apple announced this update as a global change in phone settings after a campaign led by Britain’s top police officer. The aim is to make stolen phones turn into “bricks” that have no value for thieves.

London has reportedly become one of the worst places for phone theft, with around 200 phones stolen every day. Police say other tech companies are now being pushed to copy Apple’s system. Scotland Yard Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has asked the Home Secretary to consider new laws to force companies to stop stolen phones from being reused, as reported by Daily Mail.

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National stolen phone register plan

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{{^usCountry}} Police also want a national stolen-phone register so telecom companies can track devices and check if they return to use. Apple is the first company to turn on “anti-theft protection” by default worldwide. This system stops thieves from changing passwords and reconnecting stolen phones to mobile networks. iCloud lock and stolen device protection {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police also want a national stolen-phone register so telecom companies can track devices and check if they return to use. Apple is the first company to turn on “anti-theft protection” by default worldwide. This system stops thieves from changing passwords and reconnecting stolen phones to mobile networks. iCloud lock and stolen device protection {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Apple’s “Stolen Device Protection” feature works when users mark their phone as lost using iCloud Find, which locks the device. Once locked, the phone cannot be used again unless the correct owner password is entered, making it useless to criminals. The Metropolitan Police and Apple will now share data about stolen phones to track them and stop resale networks, as per the report by Daily Mail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apple’s “Stolen Device Protection” feature works when users mark their phone as lost using iCloud Find, which locks the device. Once locked, the phone cannot be used again unless the correct owner password is entered, making it useless to criminals. The Metropolitan Police and Apple will now share data about stolen phones to track them and stop resale networks, as per the report by Daily Mail. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Early results show fewer stolen phones are being successfully reactivated due to this partnership. Sir Mark Rowley warned criminals that phone theft networks are being destroyed and arrests are increasing. A Daily Mail investigation earlier exposed a major phone-smuggling gang worth around £180 million that moved about 62,000 stolen phones through countries like Hong Kong, Dubai, and China. Mass scale phone theft in UK {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Early results show fewer stolen phones are being successfully reactivated due to this partnership. Sir Mark Rowley warned criminals that phone theft networks are being destroyed and arrests are increasing. A Daily Mail investigation earlier exposed a major phone-smuggling gang worth around £180 million that moved about 62,000 stolen phones through countries like Hong Kong, Dubai, and China. Mass scale phone theft in UK {{/usCountry}}

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UK data shows 587,498 phones were stolen in London between 2017 and Feb 2024, but only 13,998 were recovered. Police also found Snapchat ads offering children up to £380 per stolen iPhone, plus bonuses for multiple thefts. A crackdown by police has nearly halved phone muggings in Westminster due to hundreds of arrests, as cited by Daily Mail report.

Samsung and Google are now also making security changes to fight phone theft. Apple said it is working with UK police and global partners to disrupt stolen phone markets and reduce crime.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Durva More ...Read More Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter. Read Less

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