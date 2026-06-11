Wired Wisdom: 6G milestone, your Apple devices, and playing F1 25: 2026 Season Pack

While you can easily scoff and say it was long overdue, I’ll raise you a simple question—if this is so simple, why has no AI company so far, including Google, delivered such a contextually relevant integration of AI in any device thus far? During a technical deep dive with Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, he was asked a question—we didn’t hear much about agents (Federighi quipped that agents was in all-caps). Apple execs, and I love this, don’t hold back the witty responses when the situation so warrants it. Federighi’s response, “you guys obviously watched I/O. This is WWDC”, sending everyone in attendance in splits. While Apple execs went on to explain how agents fit into Apple’s AI vision, there is one clear theme from this WWDC—all the announcements are tailored to make tech work better for the humans who use the iPhone, iPad, Mac and so on. Here’s what stood out for me.

6G is being pieced together in many countries, including the US and Japan, with conversations in India as well. While 5G is generationally much faster than 4G, with the likes of Reliance Jio’s AirFiber Max offering theoretical speeds of up to 1Gbps on their standalone 5G networks, scientists believe 6G can breach the 1Tbps or terabits per second speed mark. Commercial networks are expected to start coming to life sometime post 2030.

Opening thoughts. A 6G milestone has been achieved in Japan, with researchers from the Tokushima University finding a way to transmit data at a speed of 112 gigabits per second, or Gbps. This breakthrough is built on a newly developed terahertz wireless communication system driven by micro-combs—special photonic devices fitted onto microchips that generate optical frequencies for wireless networks. Achieving such speeds, at a frequency above 420GHz for the first time to be specific, indicates a way to negate limitations that often plague signal power and noise at higher frequencies—and that means slower data transmission rates.

A new game that isn’t a new game, and I had the chance to test this on the new Acer Predator Helios Neo 16s AI laptop. With the F1 25: 2026 Season Pack going Live, one gets the sense this is for video game completionists. This is a DLC, a gaming short for downloadable content ( ₹1,259 on EA Play, since I already have F1 25). Not a full new game, but bolts on to F1 25. In the time I played this game before shifting focus to all things WWDC, the underlying sentiment is clear—this edition isn’t without foibles but still incredible fun. EA Sports has of course given us the 2026 season spec cars including the Cadillac and Audi teams, Madrid’s “Madring” circuit (everyone will have their opinions on it; I notice massive scope for carnage) and all the battery shenanigans the real-world Formula 1 racing rules have added. There’s realism for sure.

Which also means that the ‘super-clipping’ scenario—where an F1 car can harvest half of the full throttle energy to recharge the battery pack due to the 50/50 split between engine and battery energy—will be apparent on track. In fact, it’ll often catch you off guard at the end of long straights when the car ahead of you slows down rapidly, such as the long back straight at Shanghai or towards the end of the Hangar Straight at Silvestone. Mastering battery and power unit balance will be key and a rather fun learning curve. Over enthusiasm with attack or defence, and you may be at 0% battery even before beginning a new lap at Interlagos.

The 2026 spec car handling is very, very different (read, much better; except in the wet which feels like perpetual aquaplaning) compared to the 2025 cars—and I’d notice this change, because I switched from that to this in the blink of an eye. EA has course-corrected, because the AI cars in F1 25 were unnaturally quick. This makes for a lot of fun wheel to wheel racing, which wasn’t possible with last year’s regulations. The power units sound different too, a lot more likeable.

EA Sports still needs to get some work done with the F1 25: 2026 Season Pack DLC.