April Fool's Day 2025: 15 fun pranks to pull on friends and family

April kicks off with a mix of springtime blooms and playful mischief as April Fools’ Day arrives on Tuesday, April 1. Whether you are the prankster or the unsuspecting target, the day is all about laughter and lighthearted tricks. If you are looking to pull off the perfect prank, we have a list of fun and clever ideas guaranteed to bring smiles—and maybe a few surprised reactions. As April Fools’ Day approaches on April 1, embrace the spirit of fun with creative pranks. (Representational Image- Pixabay )

15 must-try pranks for April Fool’s Day 2025

Change The Cereal

Morning is the best time to prank your family members or roommates as they have just woken up and are off-guard. This will ensure that they will fall for the trap. All you have to do is swap out their regular cereals with a different kind. Bonus points if you know the ones they hate, as reported by Today.com

Upside-Down Water Trick

This classic prank is simple but effective! Fill a glass with water, cover it with a sturdy card, and quickly flip it onto a flat surface before sliding the card out. The water stays trapped, leaving your family puzzled about how to clean it up. Just be sure to avoid placing it on delicate surfaces.

Colourful Toilets

All you have to do is add a few drops of food colour in the toilet. When anyone enters and uses the flush, the toilet will become the colour you use. You can use this prank throughout the day or if you have multiple toilets then paint the town red.

Cracked Phone Screen

This will surely come as a shocker to the owner of the phone when they see the screen of their beloved device is shattered but not really. All you have to do is find or download an image of a broken screen which looks real and set it as wallpaper for anyone who you want to prank. They will skip a few beats before realising their phone is fine.

Switch The Sleepers

This one is for parents who want to prank their child with something lighthearted and playful. If your kids are heavy sleepers, place their sleepers in their sibling’s room. So when they wake up, they will be left bamboozled by how they ended up here.

Jelly Juice

Start your April Fool’s Day on a playful note by serving your family a glass of juice. But, wait, it is not just a glass of juice but jell-O instead. It will be fun to watch them try to sip it up at the breakfast table.

Swimsuit Surprise

Start the morning with a splash of confusion by swapping out their underwear drawer with bathing suits. Watch their reaction as they groggily reach for their usual essentials—only to find a wardrobe fit for the beach instead.

Googly eyes everywhere

Make your kids laugh throughout the day on April Fool’s Day by sticking a pair of googly eyes to everything in their sight in the house. As they will move around the house during the day, you are sure to hear a giggle here and a laugh there.

Balloon Closet Surprise

Add a pop of fun to your child’s morning by filling their closet or dresser drawers with balloons. When they open them to grab an outfit, they’ll be greeted with a cheerful, colourful surprise—guaranteed to start their day with laughter.

Frozen Cereal Prank

Serve up a breakfast surprise by freezing a bowl of cereal and milk overnight. When your kids try to take a bite in the morning, they’ll be baffled by their rock-solid meal—cue the laughs as they try to figure it out.

Toilet Paper Message

Add a hilarious twist to bathroom time by unrolling the toilet paper and writing a funny message like, “You’re going to wash your hands, right?” Roll it back up and wait for the unsuspecting user to discover your surprise.

Honk and Wave Prank

Let your kids get in on the fun by taping a sign to your car that says, “My kids are playing an April Fools’ joke on me. Honk and wave!” The real laughter comes when they ride along and watch your confused reactions to all the friendly attention.

Toothpaste Trick

Give your kids a sweet surprise this April Fools’ Day by swapping their regular toothpaste with something unexpected! Replace it with cream cheese, vanilla frosting, or even cake decorating gel for a harmless but hilarious prank. Watch their reaction as they realize their morning routine just got a little sweeter.

Bugged Ice Cubes

Give your family a chilly surprise by freezing plastic bugs inside ice cubes! Using near-boiling water will make the ice clearer, making the creepy critters look even more realistic. Just wait for the shocked reactions when they spot them in their drinks.

Brown "E" Prank

Trick your family with a batch of "brownies"—but not the kind they expect! Cut out a bunch of brown paper “E”s, place them in a foil-covered pan, and offer them up as a treat. Watch their excitement turn to confusion when they realize they’ve been pranked.