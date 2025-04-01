Pulling off April Fools’ pranks on your co-workers and boss can be tricky. However, if you can get it right, it can create a funny and joyous environment at work – and give you a break from the everyday stress. Our daily life at work can get monotonous and burdensome, and some harmless jokes and pranks can lighten up the mood. April Fools' Day 2025: 10 harmless and hilarious pranks to play on co-workers and boss (Unsplash - representational image)

For April Fools’ Day 2025, we have rounded up 10 funny, light-hearted and harmless pranks you can play at work. Despite the serious office environment, we are sure all our co-workers and boss have a funny bone and will certainly laugh out loud!

10 harmless pranks to play on co-workers and boss to celebrate a hilarious April Fool's Day -