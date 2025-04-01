April Fools' Day 2025: 10 harmless and hilarious pranks to play on co-workers and boss
BySumanti Sen
Our daily life at work can get monotonous and burdensome, and some harmless jokes and pranks can lighten up the mood.
Pulling off April Fools’ pranks on your co-workers and boss can be tricky. However, if you can get it right, it can create a funny and joyous environment at work – and give you a break from the everyday stress. Our daily life at work can get monotonous and burdensome, and some harmless jokes and pranks can lighten up the mood.
For April Fools’ Day 2025, we have rounded up 10 funny, light-hearted and harmless pranks you can play at work. Despite the serious office environment, we are sure all our co-workers and boss have a funny bone and will certainly laugh out loud!
10 harmless pranks to play on co-workers and boss to celebrate a hilarious April Fool's Day -
- Fill your boss’ office room with balloons so that they have to wade through them to reach their desk.
- Change your boss’ desktop background to a hilarious meme, or a celebrity they don’t like.
- Leave a fake memo on your boss’ table, stating the office is about to go paperless from tomorrow.
- Cover your boss’ computer mouse with a sticky note saying, “I’m watching you!”
- Leave a fake insect in your boss’ drawer to pull off a harmless scare.
- Replace your co-workers’ favourite coffee with decaf and watch how confused they get.
- Place a piece of tape under your co-workers’ computer mouse sensor so that it does not work – until they are able to figure it out.
- Wrap your co-workers’ desks in plastic wrap and make it difficult for them to unwrap it before they can begin their work.
- Place some car air fresheners under your co-workers’ office chairs and watch them try to sniff out the source.
- To prank your co-workers, label the office kitchen appliances as “voice activated” and watch them use their voices to try to get coffee or toast.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / April Fools' Day 2025: 10 harmless and hilarious pranks to play on co-workers and boss
SHARE
Copy