April Fools Day 2025: 40+ funny wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp messages to share with your friends and family

April Fools' Day is a light-hearted holiday celebrated on April 1 every year, where people play harmless pranks on each other. The tradition is believed to have originated in France in the 1500s, when the Julian calendar was replaced with the Gregorian calendar, and those who continued to celebrate the new year on April 1 were mocked as 'April Fools'. Also read | Want to prank your partner on April Fool’s Day? Try these hilarious but harmless tricks they’ll actually enjoy Happy April Fools' Day 2025! Remember to keep your pranks and jokes light-hearted and harmless, and never mean-spirited or hurtful.

April Fools' Day is on April 1, Tuesday, and what better way to celebrate than with some hilarious wishes, images, quotes, and WhatsApp messages to share with your friends and family?

April Fools Day 2025: Funny wishes

1. "Wishing you a day of laughter that lifts your spirits and pranks that warm your heart. Happy April Fools' Day!"

2. "May your day be filled with more laughs than pranks and more joy than jests. Happy April Fools' Day!"

3. "Here's to a day of laughter, fun, and lighthearted mischief. Happy April Fools' Day!"

April Fools Day 2025: Funny quotes

4. "God made daylight and called it the Sun. God made entertainment and named it Fun. God made night light and named it the Moon. But then He made you and named it a Cartoon. Wish you a Happy April Fools' Day!"

5. "Hey, you are the most beautiful, wonderful, and colourful among all the fools out there. Wish you a Happy April Fools' Day."

April Fools Day 2025: Funny WhatsApp messages

6. "I wish you get fooled many times and generate fun. Happy April Fools Day."

7. "On This day, get fooled and make fools. Happy April Fools Day."

8. "Prepare! Don't believe everything you see today – it's April Fools' Day after all!"

April Fools Day 2025: Funny prank messages

9. For Boyfriend/Girlfriend: "I saw you with your ex. Let's call for a break-up"

10. For Friends: "Your best friend met with an accident. Start immediately for hospital. April Fools!"

11. For Family: “You are detained from college for absenteeism on April Fools Day.”

30 more April Fools Day 2025 wishes

12. "Wishing you a day full of pranks and giggles—Happy April Fools' Day!"

13. "May your day be as tricky as your best joke—Happy Fool’s Day!"

14. "Here’s to fooling around and having fun—Happy April 1st!"

15. "Wishing you a day where nothing is what it seems—Enjoy April Fools'!"

16. "May your pranks be epic and your laughs be loud—Happy April Fools' Day!"

17. "Stay sharp, trust no one, and enjoy the fun—Happy Fool’s Day!"

18. "Wishing you a day of silly surprises—Happy April Fools'!"

19. "May your tricks be clever and your day be merry—Happy April 1st!"

20. "Here’s to a day of laughter and harmless mischief—Happy April Fools' Day!"

21. "Wishing you a prank-tastic April Fools' Day full of fun!"

22. "May you fool everyone and get fooled too—Happy April Fools'!"

23. "Laugh hard, prank harder—Wishing you a great April Fools' Day!"

24. "Hope your day is filled with fake news and real laughs—Happy Fool’s Day!"

25. "Wishing you a day where the joke’s on everyone—Happy April 1st!"

26. "May your pranks be legendary this April Fools' Day!"

27. "Here’s to being the master of mischief—Happy April Fools'!"

28. "Wishing you a day of hilarious hoaxes—Enjoy April Fools' Day!"

29. "May you outsmart everyone today—Happy Fool’s Day!"

30. "Have a blast fooling around—Happy April Fools' Day 2025!"

31. "Wishing you a day full of giggles and gotchas—Happy April 1st!"

32. "May your tricks be sneaky and your day be sweet—Happy April Fools'!"

33. "Here’s to a day of playful pranks and big laughs—Happy Fool’s Day!"

34. "Wishing you the best fake-outs this April Fools' Day!"

35. "May your jokes land perfectly today—Happy April Fools'!"

36. "Enjoy the silliness and chaos—Happy April Fools' Day!"

37. "Wishing you a prank-filled day with tons of fun—Happy April 1st!"

38. "May you be the prankster king or queen today—Happy Fool’s Day!"

39. "Here’s to fooling friends and laughing all day—Happy April Fools'!"

40. "Wishing you a day of clever tricks and hearty laughs—Happy April Fools' Day!"

41. "May your April Fools' Day be foolishly fantastic!"

Remember to keep your pranks and joke light-hearted and harmless, and never mean-spirited or hurtful. Happy April Fools' Day!

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.