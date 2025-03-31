Want to prank your partner on April Fool’s Day? Try these hilarious but harmless tricks they’ll actually enjoy

April Fool’s Day is almost here, and if you love a good prank, now’s the time to test your skills on your unsuspecting partner. But let’s keep it light and fun — no heartbreak, just harmless laughs. Here are some Reddit-approved pranks that will make you the reigning prank champion without leaving your soulmate upset. Want to prank your partner on April Fool’s Day?

Birthday hype

A little digital deception can go a long way. One Redditor changed their wife’s birthday on Facebook to April 1st, and she spent the whole day confused by the flood of birthday messages. It’s harmless and might even get your partner some extra love from friends and family!

Straight out of a soap opera

Ever seen a soap bar that won’t lather? That’s exactly what happens when you paint it with clear nail polish and let it dry. Your partner will be puzzled, scrubbing away with zero results, wondering if they’ve forgotten how to use soap!

He ate it!

A family-friendly prank: One dad teamed up with his 5-year-old son to prank his wife. The kid excitedly ran up to her, claiming he found a big bug, only to “eat” it, except it was just a raisin. A simple but effective shock factor that guarantees a laugh (after the initial horror, of course).

The great ‘leek’ panic

For years, one Redditor has convinced their partner that there’s a plumbing disaster, only for them to arrive and find… a leek (the vegetable). The key here is to act as panicked as possible to sell it. This prank never gets old!

Cause some well-meaning chaos

Rearrange the kitchen utensil drawer. It sounds simple, but it’s surprisingly effective. Your partner will instinctively reach for a spoon and grab a fork instead — cue the minor but amusing frustration.

Keep them on their toes (literally!)

Next time your partner gets up in the middle of the night, flip around in bed so that your feet are where your head should be. If they don’t notice in the dark, they might just snuggle up to your toes instead!

These pranks strike the perfect balance between mischievous and fun, making sure April Fool’s Day remains a lighthearted celebration. Which one will you try first?