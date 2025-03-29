Happy April Fool's Day 2025: History, significance, messages, quotes to share with friends and family

April Fool's Day will be celebrated across the globe on April 1. The history of April Fool's Day dates back to the 16th century in France, where the Council of Trent in 1563 resolved that that nation should switch from a Julian to a Gregorian calendar in 1582. April Fool's Day is a time for humor, pranks, and jokes. It provides a much-needed respite from the boredom of everyday life and allows for some fun with loved ones and friends.(HT Photo)

Prior to this, the New Year was observed to commemorate the spring equinox, which fell between the end of March and the beginning of April. However, the New Year has subsequently shifted to January as a result of the globe adopting a new calendar.

However, among those who embraced the new calendar, some people persisted in celebrating their new year on March 1st or April 1st, which became the subject of jokes and pranks. They were referred to as April Fools and were the target of several jokes and pranks.

Therefore, people started lightning their mood with jokes and pranks on April Fool's Day.

April Fool's Day significance

Happy April Fool's Day to everyone!

April Fool's Day 2025 wishes & messages to shares with family and friends

It’s April Fool's Day! Wishing you a day that’s a ‘fool’ of fun!

Don’t take anything too seriously today – it’s April Fool’s Day! Have fun!

Sending you some April Fool’s Day cheer! Hope your day is full of hilarious moments!

Remember, laughter is the best medicine – especially on April Fool’s Day! Have a great one!

Today is April Fool's’ Day. Believe nothing and trust no one. Just like any other day.

Isn’t it appropriate that the month of the tax begins with April Fool’s Day and ends with cries of May Day?

A day will come when the whole world will celebrate your name, your fame, and your thoughts, but you have to wait for that day. It’s April 1st.

May your day be filled with endless laughter and good-natured mischief! Happy April Fool’s Day!

Wishing you a day filled with harmless pranks and plenty of laughs! Happy April Fool’s Day!

May your day be filled with joy, laughter, and lots of surprises! Happy April Fool’s Day!

April Fool's Day 2025 quotes

“You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”- Abraham Lincoln

“Wisdom is the right use of knowledge. To know is not to be wise. Many men know a great deal, and are all the greater fools for it. There is no fool so great a fool as a knowing fool. But to know how to use knowledge is to have wisdom." - Charles Spurgeon

“Wise men don’t need advice. Fools won’t take it.”-Benjamin Franklin

“Mix a little foolishness with your prudence: It’s good to be silly at the right moment.”- Horace

“He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose.”- Jim Elliot.