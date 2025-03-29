Want to prank your parents on April Fools? Here are 10 fun ideas

April Fools’ Day is the perfect chance for kids to get playful with their parents, pulling harmless pranks that spark laughter and surprise. Whether it’s a sneaky swap, a breakfast trick, or a silly setup, a well-executed joke can turn the day into a fun-filled memory. If you are looking for some clever and safe ways to prank your parents, we’ve got a list of the best ideas to make this April 1 unforgettable, as reported by the Reader's digest. April Fools’ Day offers kids a chance to prank their parents with lighthearted and safe jokes. here are some fun prank ideas for kids.(Representational Image- Unsplash )

Fun pranks for kids to try this April Fool’s Day

Before jumping to the prank ideas kids are advised that the practical jokes should always be lighthearted and fun—never mean-spirited or harmful. Make sure your jokes are safe, easy to clean up, and won’t hurt anyone’s feelings. The best pranks leave everyone laughing, including the person being tricked.

Misplaced batteries

Frustrate your family most funnily by secretly removing the batteries from every remote in the house. For extra mischief, set the TV to your favourite channel before turning it off—then sit back and enjoy the confusion as they try to figure out what’s wrong.

Upside down

Before adults in teh family wake up, sneak downstairs and then flip all teh small objects like photo frames, clocks, books and other objects upside down. You can also turn the jackets and other clothes inside out for some extra fun.

Voice-activated appliance prank

Convince your parents that their coffee maker or toaster now has a voice-command feature. Encourage them to say things like, “Start brewing!” or “Toast my bread!” and watch as they grow increasingly baffled when nothing happens. Try to keep a straight face as they wait for their “smart” appliance to respond.

Tape the switches

Try this never-out-of-style prank where all you have to do is tape the switches with scotch tape and watch as your parents struggle to figure out why teh switches won’t work.

Boiled eggs

Surprise your family with a breakfast on April 1. Replace the usual tray of eggs with hard-boiled eggs. They will be bamboozled when they will crack them for a quick omelette only to find boiled eggs instead.

Lost phone prank

Give your parents a mind-bending moment by calling them from your own phone and frantically claiming you've lost it. Watch as they struggle to process the impossible situation—just be ready for the inevitable eye roll when they realise they've been pranked.

You’ve got mailed

Surprise your parents with a mail they were not expecting but you have to be quick for this one. Right after fresh mails arrive but before your parents collect them, drop some rubber or plastic bugs in the mail. The texture of the fake bugs will make them more realistic.

Moldy bread prank

Make your parents do a double take by faking a mouldy loaf of bread! Simply lift the top slice, dab a bit of green food colouring on the one beneath it, and put the top slice back in place. When they go to make a sandwich, their reaction will be priceless.

Toothpaste oreo prank

Give your parents a not-so-sweet surprise by swapping the creamy Oreo filling with white toothpaste! Gently twist the cookie apart, replace the icing, and press it back together. Hand it over as a treat and wait for their priceless reaction to the unexpected minty twist.

Balloon pillow prank

Swap out your parents' pillows with blown-up balloons for a bedtime surprise! When they lay down expecting a soft pillow, they’ll be met with a squeaky, bouncy shock—or even a surprise pop if they put too much weight on it.