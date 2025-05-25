Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Are banks, post offices, UPS, and FedEx open on Memorial Day 2025? Know here

ByHT News Desk
May 25, 2025 09:58 AM IST

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the US, held every year to remember and honour the military men and women who died while serving their country.

Memorial Day is approaching, and if you need to cash a cheque, visit the post office, or send a parcel, it’s best to do it before the holiday. That’s because most banks and postal services across the United States will be closed on Monday, 26 May, to mark the occasion.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States, held on the last Monday in May. (REUTERS)
Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States, held on the last Monday in May. (REUTERS)

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the US, held every year to remember and honour the military men and women who died while serving their country. It was first known as Decoration Day, beginning after the Civil War in the 1860s. Today, it is seen as a day of remembrance and respect.

When is Memorial Day 2025?

Memorial Day is always observed on the last Monday of May. In 2025, it falls on Monday, 26 May.

Also Read: Should flags be at half-staff on Memorial day? Here's the answer

Is the post office open?

No, post offices will be closed, and there will be no regular mail deliveries on Memorial Day. The US Postal Service (USPS) recognises it as a public holiday. However, Priority Mail Express will still operate, as it runs every day of the year, including public holidays.

Will banks be open?

No, banks will not be open on Memorial Day. Big banks like Bank of America, CitiBank, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase have confirmed their branches will be closed. Other banks such as PNC, Capital One, and Truist are also expected to close. It’s wise to check your local branch’s hours just to be sure.

What about UPS and FedEx?

UPS will not be running pickup or delivery services on Memorial Day. Some UPS Store locations might also be closed. You should check with your local store. UPS Express Critical, their emergency service, will still be available.

FedEx will also pause most of its services, and FedEx Office locations may operate on reduced hours. For urgent deliveries, FedEx Custom Critical will continue to run 24/7.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / US News / Are banks, post offices, UPS, and FedEx open on Memorial Day 2025? Know here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On