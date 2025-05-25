Are banks, post offices, UPS, and FedEx open on Memorial Day 2025? Know here

Memorial Day is approaching, and if you need to cash a cheque, visit the post office, or send a parcel, it’s best to do it before the holiday. That’s because most banks and postal services across the United States will be closed on Monday, 26 May, to mark the occasion. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States, held on the last Monday in May. (REUTERS)

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the US, held every year to remember and honour the military men and women who died while serving their country. It was first known as Decoration Day, beginning after the Civil War in the 1860s. Today, it is seen as a day of remembrance and respect.

When is Memorial Day 2025?

Memorial Day is always observed on the last Monday of May. In 2025, it falls on Monday, 26 May.

Is the post office open?

No, post offices will be closed, and there will be no regular mail deliveries on Memorial Day. The US Postal Service (USPS) recognises it as a public holiday. However, Priority Mail Express will still operate, as it runs every day of the year, including public holidays.

Will banks be open?

No, banks will not be open on Memorial Day. Big banks like Bank of America, CitiBank, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase have confirmed their branches will be closed. Other banks such as PNC, Capital One, and Truist are also expected to close. It’s wise to check your local branch’s hours just to be sure.

What about UPS and FedEx?

UPS will not be running pickup or delivery services on Memorial Day. Some UPS Store locations might also be closed. You should check with your local store. UPS Express Critical, their emergency service, will still be available.

FedEx will also pause most of its services, and FedEx Office locations may operate on reduced hours. For urgent deliveries, FedEx Custom Critical will continue to run 24/7.