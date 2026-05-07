Are N3on and Alabama Barker still dating? What to know amid cheating rumors around ‘NBA prospect’

Streamer N3on and Alabama Barker are once again at the center of social media discussion after viral clips and online rumors sparked fresh questions about their relationship status. A viral X clip and N3on’s luxury Birkin gift to Alabama Barker reignited relationship speculation online. (n3on/Twitch)

Speculations erupted when N3on gifted Alabama Barker a luxury Hermès Birkin bag on a livestream. Reports and social media discussions estimated the bag’s value around $40,000.

The video quickly spread across platforms and became one of the biggest discussions among their fans. Many interpreted it as a sign of a close relationship. Barker's reaction after watching the gift was also viral.

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