Alabama Barker makes N3on sign NDA as their 'besties' bond goes viral

Social media personality Alabama Barker and streamer N3on recently appeared together for the first time to create viral content which revolved around the two joking, talking about their public personas and styling sessions. In one of these clips, Barker is seen saying to N3on about how vastly different he looks in real life. She also made him sign an NDA for the first time in his life when he arrived at her house. “This is so awkward”, Barker said funnily about the situation. Alabama Barker and N3on appeared in a set of viral clips. (X)

N3eon gifted Barker a Chanel bag The two of them created clips that are being circulated online. In one of them, N3on gifted Barker a Chanel bag. He presented the gift to her while having dinner after placating what an ideal gift for her would be. He asked her “favourite color” to which she said “I am a pink girl”. The streamer had bought her a pink Chanel Bag which matched with her Chanel belt and earrings. Barker seemingly loved the gift and thanked him for it. “It’s my vibe”, she said, complimenting his choice of gift.

The new “besties” This was their first public meeting and before that they had met at a Memehouse party. Barker had avoided the streamer at the party as he was “numerous for trolling”. “I was a little scared to talk to him because I thought you were gonna try to troll me”, she said about him. In a humorous manner, N3eon replied, “I am wholesome now”, saying that he will send her a wholesome compilation video. Barker also implied that they are gonna be “besties” from now on.

Alabama Barker and N3on Alabama Barker is an emerging influencer and musician who has built a brand for herself through fashion content, music releases, and lifestyle posts, often drawing significant attention for her bold online persona and celebrity connections.

N3eon is a streamer and internet personality and is known for his high energy content on platforms like Kick. His streams frequently feature collaborations, reactions, and controversial moments. Last week, the livestreamer joined Ch@mobile, a platform built for streamers as their brand ambassador in Los Angeles. "N3on is a native of real-time culture," said, Bernt Ullnam Co-Founder of Ch@mobile.