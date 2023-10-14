'Are they planning to attack?' Trump's claims link Israel attacks to U.S. border

In a recent video posted on his Truth Social platform, former President Donald Trump stirred controversy by claiming, without evidence, that individuals responsible for the recent attacks in Israel were infiltrating the United States through its southern border. Trump voiced his concerns about the open border policy, suggesting a potential security threat.

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)(AP)

"The same people that raided Israel are pouring into our once beautiful USA through our totally open southern border at record numbers. Are they planning to attack within our country?" Trump questioned in the video. “The same people that raided Israel are pouring into our once beautiful USA through our totally open southern border at record numbers. These are the same people, many of them, that did a number in Israel, a sneak attack,” he added.

The former President added, "Crooked Joe Biden and his boss Barack Hussein Obama did this to us. We cannot let this happen. They may be planning something very very bad...people are pouring in from the Middle East into our country, largely males, strong young males. What's going on over here? Are we going to be raided like Israel was raided?"

However, these claims have been met with scepticism and fact-checking. Terrorism experts and immigration policy analysts have refuted Trump's assertions. David Bier of the Cato Institute emphasized that people crossing the border are primarily seeking economic opportunities and freedom, not planning attacks. Fact-checking website Politifact labelled Trump's claims as "pants on fire," showing a strong belief in their falsity. "Terrorism experts told us that there is no evidence that Hamas, a terrorist group in Gaza, has militants crossing the Mexico-U.S. border, much less in record numbers," the website said.

The Department of Homeland Security stated that there is no specific and credible intelligence indicating a threat to the United States linked to the recent events in Israel. While U.S. Customs and Border Protection did report an increase in detentions of individuals on the FBI's terrorism watchlist crossing the southern border, the numbers remain relatively small.

Trump in a separate video included remarks about his administration's role in maintaining Israel's safety. "I kept Israel safe, remember that. I kept Israel safe. Nobody else will, nobody else can and I know all of the players, they can't do it. But I kept Israel safe, and I will keep Israel safe," he said.

He expressed solidarity with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite his earlier criticism. Trump's controversial statement implied a connection between the Israel attack and the legitimacy of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, a claim widely debunked by experts and dismissed in court.

