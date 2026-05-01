Area 51 earthquakes: What's happening at Nevada USAF base? ‘Nuclear testing’ theories fly amid US-Iran war

Reports of multiple small earthquakes at the 'Area 51' US Air Force base in Nevada between April 29 and April 30, several media outlets report citing seismic activity. Area 51, the highly classified base that has always been of much interest to conspiracy theorists, has sparked renewed interest in the activities at Area 51.

A satellite image shows Area 51 airbase in Nevada, US January 11.(via REUTERS)

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According to the Daily Mail, at least 17 earthquakes, mostly around 4.4 magnitude, were detected on the earthquake radar in the last 24 to 48 hours. The epicenters of the quakes are located around a few miles from the Area 51 base at a depth of around 2.5 miles. The reports have sparked buzz among conspiracy theorists amid the US-Iran war.

Tremors Spark ‘Nuclear Test’ Conspiracy Theories

Hundreds of reactions have come in on social media about the earthquakes. Many claimed the US could be secretly testing some weapons, possibly nuclear, amid the ongoing war with Iran.

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{{^usCountry}} “Area 51 having 17 earthquakes while the US is at war with Iran and the nuclear treaty with Russia just expired,” said one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Area 51 having 17 earthquakes while the US is at war with Iran and the nuclear treaty with Russia just expired,” said one. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Any idea what’s going on with the many tremors reported near Area 51 within the last day? Is this normal? Likely testing?” wrote one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Any idea what’s going on with the many tremors reported near Area 51 within the last day? Is this normal? Likely testing?” wrote one. {{/usCountry}}

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“Something going on at Area 51,” added one.

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“Multiple nuclear and/or space scientists are dead or missing without a trace. Increasing numbers of meteors and fireballs hitting earth. Now earthquakes near Area 51? Are we about to be invaded? Like dead ass, wtf is actually going on??” said one

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“Everyone's talking about Area 51 and earthquakes and secret nuclear testing. What if they do have the UFOs there and they finally got one of the anti-gravity drives to actually properly work? Just saying!” wrote one.

“Area 51 has been reportedly hit by an earthquake. This raises fears of a possible nuclear test. Is Iran in trouble?” added one.

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What's Really Happening At Area 51?

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Despite the conspiracy theories flying around, the Daily Mail cited a geophysicist who said that the earthquakes were most likely natural. Stefan Burns, a popular YouTuber and geophysicist, told the outlet that though it was likely natural, there are certain "ambiguities" that raise doubts.

He said that the 2.5 miles depth of the earthquake, which is quite shallow, is the biggest question surrounding it. It has become a more curious affair as Nevada is usually considered an earthquake-free zone, he said.

Additionally, Burns also noted that the earthquake could have been produced by the underground explosions, based on the type of seismic signatures that the quakes triggered.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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