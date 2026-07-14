A Peoria man is jailed for allegedly murdering a Glendale, Arizona woman, Arianna Bailey Jones, 21, who was found dead after going missing. Dominic Scot-Glen Rodolico, 24, is accused of murdering Jones, who was reported missing by her family earlier this month.

Who is Dominic Rodolico? Man arrested for murdering Glendale woman Arianna Jones (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Glendale Police Department - Arizona)

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Jones was last known to be at her apartment near 59th and Northern avenues. Her family went to check on her and found damage to her front door, and she was not there. They said they had not had contact with her since July 5.

Glendale Police Department - Arizona wrote on Facebook, “Our condolences go out to the family of Arianna Jones. We were hoping to bring a different type of closureto this family. Glendale Police arrested 24-year-old Domonic Rodolico for Arianna’s disappearance and murder.”

Sophia Angelica Sardinas, Jones’ mother, wrote on Facebook before Jones was found dead that her daughter was “taken from her apartment” and that she was “forcefully” taken away.

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A relative called police on July 7 to report that Jones had not been heard from for two days. When police checked Jones’ apartment, they found a dog in a kennel with no food or water, seemingly alone for days.

Jones’ mother said on Facebook that she demanded a Turquoise Alert be issued for her daughter. However, before that could be done, Jones was found dead.

Who is Dominic Scot-Glen Rodolico?

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{{^usCountry}} Not much has been revealed about Rodolico except that he and Jones met on social media and met in person for the first time on the day she disappeared, according to Glendale police. Detectives believe he planned the crime, because earlier in the day, the suspect had visited the same spot where Jones was later found, to buy supplies used to bury her body, AZ Family reported. The motive is unclear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not much has been revealed about Rodolico except that he and Jones met on social media and met in person for the first time on the day she disappeared, according to Glendale police. Detectives believe he planned the crime, because earlier in the day, the suspect had visited the same spot where Jones was later found, to buy supplies used to bury her body, AZ Family reported. The motive is unclear. {{/usCountry}}

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Rodolico told detectives that when he was with Jones, they were “jumped” by two unknown men who stabbed her. He claimed that he managed to escape.

Investigators reportedly found enough evidence linking Rodolico to the crime. He was arrested, is in custody, and was booked for first-degree murder. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

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Also Read | What happened to Arianna Bailey Jones? Arizona woman found dead after disappearing, mom says she was ‘forcefully’ taken

A friend of Jones told officers that Jones had planned to meet an acquaintance for a movie on the evening of July 5. Investigators then started to review cell phone data and surveillance video, and identified Rodolico as the person she was with that day.

Police were reportedly tracked to a remote desert area near Lake Pleasant, where Jones’ phone had last pinged. Cadaver dogs found human remains in a shallow grave in the area on July 11.

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Positive identification has yet to be confirmed. However, cops believe the remains belong to Jones. No cause of death has been revealed.

The same day, Rodolico was arrested while he was cleaning the back of his car. An injury was found on his hand, according to court documents.