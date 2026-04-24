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Army chief Upendra Dwivedi inducted into International Hall of Fame at US Army War College

Army chief Upendra Dwivedi inducted into International Hall of Fame at US Army War College

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 10:44 am IST
PTI |
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Washington, India's Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi was inducted into the International Hall of Fame of the US Army War College in Pennsylvania, becoming the third Indian head of the army to receive such honour.

Army chief Upendra Dwivedi inducted into International Hall of Fame at US Army War College

General Dwivedi, a distinguished fellow of the US Army War College, is the third Indian Chief of Armed Forces to be inducted in the International Hall of Fame after General V K Singh and General Bikram Singh.

"#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, visited the Army War College , Carlisle Barracks, #USA, where he was inducted into the International Hall of Fame - the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour, after General V K Singh and General Bikram Singh," the Indian Army said in a post on X.

General Dwivedi, who was on a visit to the US, also addressed the faculty and international student officers' leadership, professional military education and evolving security dynamics.

An alumnus of the prestigious college, General Dwivedi toured key facilities and participated in academic engagements, including panel discussions, reviewing advanced study projects of the scholars program and interacting with distinguished members of the institution.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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