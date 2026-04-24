Washington, India's Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi was inducted into the International Hall of Fame of the US Army War College in Pennsylvania, becoming the third Indian head of the army to receive such honour.

Army chief Upendra Dwivedi inducted into International Hall of Fame at US Army War College

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General Dwivedi, a distinguished fellow of the US Army War College, is the third Indian Chief of Armed Forces to be inducted in the International Hall of Fame after General V K Singh and General Bikram Singh.

"#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, visited the Army War College , Carlisle Barracks, #USA, where he was inducted into the International Hall of Fame - the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour, after General V K Singh and General Bikram Singh," the Indian Army said in a post on X.

General Dwivedi, who was on a visit to the US, also addressed the faculty and international student officers' leadership, professional military education and evolving security dynamics.

An alumnus of the prestigious college, General Dwivedi toured key facilities and participated in academic engagements, including panel discussions, reviewing advanced study projects of the scholars program and interacting with distinguished members of the institution.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this week, the Army chief began his US visit in Hawaii, where he was accorded a Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter, the headquarters of the United States Army Pacific. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this week, the Army chief began his US visit in Hawaii, where he was accorded a Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter, the headquarters of the United States Army Pacific. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He held discussions with General Ronald P. Clark, Commanding General US Army Pacific, and other senior leaders, focusing on strengthening India-US Defence Cooperation and advancing a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, the Indian Army said in a social media post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He held discussions with General Ronald P. Clark, Commanding General US Army Pacific, and other senior leaders, focusing on strengthening India-US Defence Cooperation and advancing a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, the Indian Army said in a social media post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "#COAS also undertook an aerial tour of Oahu island, gaining insights into the training ecosystem and multi-domain operational readiness," the Indian Army said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "#COAS also undertook an aerial tour of Oahu island, gaining insights into the training ecosystem and multi-domain operational readiness," the Indian Army said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Army chief's visit comes close on the heels of the visits of Air Chief Amar Preet Singh and Navy chief Dinesh Tripathi to the US, marking the continuance of high-level military-to-military exchanges between India and the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Army chief's visit comes close on the heels of the visits of Air Chief Amar Preet Singh and Navy chief Dinesh Tripathi to the US, marking the continuance of high-level military-to-military exchanges between India and the US. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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