Ashlee Jenae: Father's GoFundMe gets big response; Cardi B casts doubt with fiancé Joe McCann in spotlight

The case of Miami, Florida influencer Ashlee Jenae's death in Tanzania has been in the headlines for the past couple of days.

Ashlee Jenae, who died during a trip to Tanzania earlier this month, with her dad Harry Robinson.(Instagram/ Ashlee Jenae)

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Jenae, who was on a pre-engagement trip with her fiancé Joe McCann, was found dead inside a luxury hotel she was staying at in Zuri Zanzibar, Tanzania. The mystery surrounding the case has put McCann in the media spotlight, with even Cardi B questioning the circumstances of the 31-year-old's death.

Meanwhile, the family of Ashlee Jenae, whose real name is Ashlee Robinson, has launched a GoFundMe to help with the expenses of their daughter's sudden passing.

Cardi B Reacts To Ashlee Robinson's Death

The mysterious death of Ashlee Robinson has got even celebrities interested. Rapper Cardi B, piqued by the case, commented on an X post suggesting that the death was suspicious. Replying to a news article about the death of Ashlee Jeane, Cardi B replied on X: "That girl did not off herself!!!!"

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{{^usCountry}} The doubts around the case have increasingly pointed towards fiancé Joe McCann. WPVI in Philadelphia reported citing a medical report from a local hospital in Zuri Zanzibar, which states that it was McCann who found the influencer's body on the morning of April b The medical report purportedly states that Jenae had an “unidentified mark around the neck” which, McCann claimed, happened after she had hanged herself on the door.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The doubts around the case have increasingly pointed towards fiancé Joe McCann. WPVI in Philadelphia reported citing a medical report from a local hospital in Zuri Zanzibar, which states that it was McCann who found the influencer's body on the morning of April b The medical report purportedly states that Jenae had an “unidentified mark around the neck” which, McCann claimed, happened after she had hanged herself on the door.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} All of this, including the official cause of death being ruled strangulation and suffocation, has cast doubts on McCann. Additionally, the mother of Ashlee Robinson told WPVI that Ashlee had called her on April 8 and spoke about having an argument with McCann. Father's GoFundMe Gets Good Response {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All of this, including the official cause of death being ruled strangulation and suffocation, has cast doubts on McCann. Additionally, the mother of Ashlee Robinson told WPVI that Ashlee had called her on April 8 and spoke about having an argument with McCann. Father's GoFundMe Gets Good Response {{/usCountry}}

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Ashlee Robinson's father has launched a GoFundMe with a target of $55,000 to cover the expenses with the death in Tanzania. The campaign has received a good response even as the investigation into Ashlee Jenae's death continues. As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised over $18,000 of its $55,000 goal.

“As we grieve, we are also navigating an ongoing investigation and the challenges of being thousands of miles away while trying to bring Ashly home with dignity and seek answers,” the GoFundMe states. “This fund is in response to those asking how to help and will support travel costs, arrangements, and unexpected expenses during this time. Thank you for standing with our family.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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