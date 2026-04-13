The mysterious death of Miami-based lifestyle influencer Ashlee Jenae has brought her fiancé under the spotlight, with loved ones refusing to accept his claim that she died by suicide. The 31-year-old influencer was found dead in her Tanzania hotel room just days after her engagement. Where is Ashlee Jenae's fiancé? What we know as Joe McCann faces scrutiny after influencer's death in Tanzania hotel (ashleejenae/Instagram)

Ashlee was found dead at the Serval Wildlife Resort in Tanzania, following which her fiancé Joe McCann said that Tanzanian authorities determined she died by hanging and have characterized the death as a suicide. However, her friends and family have rejected the claim.

Where is Joe McCann? It is unclear where Joe is after Ashlee was found dead. Authorities have not accused him of any wrongdoing as of now, but the circumstances around her death have triggered questions.

Read More | Who is Joe McCann? Ashlee Jenae's fiancé under spotlight after US influencer's death, ‘She would never commit suicide’

It is unclear if Joe is back to the US from Tanzania. Ashlee’s last post featuring Joe was shared on April 4, where the two of them can be seen somewhere in Africa, bonding with wild animals like zebras and lions.

“If this is a dream , no one wake me up,” the post is captioned.

Joe’s last post on X is about an “AI success story,” shared on April 8.

Ashlee’s Tanzania trip was meant to celebrate her 31st birthday and her recent engagement to Joe, with whom she shared several photos on Instagram. Joe, the founder and CEO of Asymmetric Financial, is a recognized name in crypto and finance circles, backed by investors like Marc Andreessen and Chris Dixon, according to Art Threat.

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Among loved ones who are calling for justice after Ashlee’s death is her close friend, PR executive Savannah Britt, who took to X to claim that she believes Ashlee could not have killed herself.

“We need justice for my friend Ashlee Jenae who was found dead in her hotel in Tanzania and her fiance Joe McCann claims she hung herself. Anyone who knows Ash knows she would NEVER commit suicide. We need answers now!” Savannah wrote.