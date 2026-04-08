Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe Gates accused of haggling with influencer over $250 job rate

Kacie Margis, an influencer and content creator for hire, in a recent social media post, accused Bill Gates’ daughter, Phoebe Gates, of haggling over her $250 job rate. Phoebe Gates attending the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week in February. (Getty Images via AFP)

Taking to Threads, Margis wrote, “When a billionaire’s daughter says the budget is ‘super limited’ and it’s a ‘scrappy little startup’ to try to pay me less than what my posted rates are. (This message was from last year).”

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She also shared a screenshot that purportedly shows a message from Phoebe Gates.

“Hey love! I came across your profile on Collabstr and I'm such a fan of your content. I'm the founder of @phiaco we're launching at the end of this month (!!) and I'd be sooo honored if you'd be down to collab and help share. We built the first-ever price comparison tool that helps you shop smarter by finding cheaper secondhand and discounted options while you browse. We'd love to give you early access and have you be part of this launch moment. We're still a scrappy startup so budget's super limited, but we'd still ng work if you're open. Feel free to send your rates topbia.com and pl hope we can work together!” the message reads.

In posts on the thread, Margis claimed that Gates found her through Collabstr, a free online marketplace that connects brands with influencers for paid collaborations. On the site, the content creator’s charge is mentioned as $250.

(HT.com has not independently verified the claims.)