Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe Gates accused of haggling with influencer over $250 job rate
Phoebe Gates allegedly reached out to the influencer about social media work for her company, Phia.
Kacie Margis, an influencer and content creator for hire, in a recent social media post, accused Bill Gates’ daughter, Phoebe Gates, of haggling over her $250 job rate.
Taking to Threads, Margis wrote, “When a billionaire’s daughter says the budget is ‘super limited’ and it’s a ‘scrappy little startup’ to try to pay me less than what my posted rates are. (This message was from last year).”
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She also shared a screenshot that purportedly shows a message from Phoebe Gates.
“Hey love! I came across your profile on Collabstr and I'm such a fan of your content. I'm the founder of @phiaco we're launching at the end of this month (!!) and I'd be sooo honored if you'd be down to collab and help share. We built the first-ever price comparison tool that helps you shop smarter by finding cheaper secondhand and discounted options while you browse. We'd love to give you early access and have you be part of this launch moment. We're still a scrappy startup so budget's super limited, but we'd still ng work if you're open. Feel free to send your rates topbia.com and pl hope we can work together!” the message reads.
In posts on the thread, Margis claimed that Gates found her through Collabstr, a free online marketplace that connects brands with influencers for paid collaborations. On the site, the content creator’s charge is mentioned as $250.
(HT.com has not independently verified the claims.)
How did social media react?
The post prompted a series of responses. An individual expressed, “Phoebe Gates also just flat out steals other startups' ideas, IP, marketing, etc, on top of leveraging creators to work for free. She’s honestly a cancer in the sustainable fashion space.”
Another commented, “I love that you didn’t keep them anonymous because we need to bring back shame.” A third posted, “NSANE that she didn’t want to pay you $250. We are done letting these billionaire grifting a**holes off the hook. Proud of you for calling her out.” Margis responded, “Seriously! Ugh. Meanwhile, other brands that found me on Collabstr want to book me directly so I can make MORE money, not less. Just an example of how the rich get richer by undercutting the rest of us.”
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A fourth wrote, “We had someone reach out to us for free printing because the 'small' event they were doing had ‘influential attendees’ like the wives of NFL athletes. Athletes who earn millions per year. It was for $200-$300 worth of items. I told them no and that they can pay like everyone else?”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More