Indian-American congressional candidate cops backlash from both sides for Hindi video
Jay Vaingankar's campaign video in Hindi has drawn criticism from both Americans and the desi community.
An Indian-American congressional candidate has managed to displease both Indians and Americans with an innocuous campaign video where he addressed voters in Hindi. Jay Vaingankar announced his campaign for Congress in New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District earlier this year.
A few days ago, he shared a campaign video urging the desi community in New Jersey to register to vote as Democrats on Election Day, which will fall on June 2. Vaingankar, a former Biden administration official, addressed the desi community in Hindi.
“Aapko pata hai, hum desi community New Jersey ke sabse bade communities mein se ek hain,” he said in the clip that has sparked a storm on social media. “Mera naam Jay Vaingankar hai aur main June 2nd ko Congress ke liye election lad raha hun.”
Video sparks backlash
The video sparked backlash among a section of the US population that objected to Vaingankar’s use of Hindi. Many said that as an American citizen running for election in the United States, he should have spoken English.
“If you have to do your entire video in a foreign language to capture a foreign demographic who don't speak English but you know will vote for you because you're one of them, you know immigration has gone right off the rails,” wrote one X user.
“This is an ABSOLUTE sign that our government is failing the people of the United States! We are literally losing our country, when people who migrate here are taking over entire swaths of our land, running for government, and not even trying to pretend to become American!” another said.
(Also read: ‘I can tell you in English’: Zohran Mamdani avoids speaking Hindi in viral street interview)
Meanwhile, certain members of the desi community also objected to the video over what they saw as Vaingankar’s anglicized Hindi accent.
“Guys, if it helps, he sounds like a British East Indian company officer going to arrest some Indian rebels,” read one comment under an X post criticizing Jay Vaingankar for not speaking in English.
“People don’t even realize how bad his Hindi is. That alone could repel anyone from voting for him,” another person said.
Who is Jay Vaingankar?
Jay Vaingakar is an Indian‑American Democratic candidate running for the US House of Representatives in New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District. He is part of a crowded primary field aiming to succeed incumbent Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, who announced her retirement.
Raised in New Jersey by immigrant parents from Mumbai, Vaingakar is a former Biden administration official — he served in the White House and as a Special Advisor in the US Department of Energy.
According to his LinkedIn profile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in International Studies from the University of Pennsylvania.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More