Indian-American congressional candidate cops backlash from both sides for Hindi video

“ Aapko pata hai, hum desi community New Jersey ke sabse bade communities mein se ek hain ,” he said in the clip that has sparked a storm on social media. “ Mera naam Jay Vaingankar hai aur main June 2nd ko Congress ke liye election lad raha hun .”

A few days ago, he shared a campaign video urging the desi community in New Jersey to register to vote as Democrats on Election Day, which will fall on June 2. Vaingankar, a former Biden administration official, addressed the desi community in Hindi.

An Indian-American congressional candidate has managed to displease both Indians and Americans with an innocuous campaign video where he addressed voters in Hindi. Jay Vaingankar announced his campaign for Congress in New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District earlier this year.

Video sparks backlash The video sparked backlash among a section of the US population that objected to Vaingankar’s use of Hindi. Many said that as an American citizen running for election in the United States, he should have spoken English.

“If you have to do your entire video in a foreign language to capture a foreign demographic who don't speak English but you know will vote for you because you're one of them, you know immigration has gone right off the rails,” wrote one X user.

“This is an ABSOLUTE sign that our government is failing the people of the United States! We are literally losing our country, when people who migrate here are taking over entire swaths of our land, running for government, and not even trying to pretend to become American!” another said.

(Also read: ‘I can tell you in English’: Zohran Mamdani avoids speaking Hindi in viral street interview)

Meanwhile, certain members of the desi community also objected to the video over what they saw as Vaingankar’s anglicized Hindi accent.

“Guys, if it helps, he sounds like a British East Indian company officer going to arrest some Indian rebels,” read one comment under an X post criticizing Jay Vaingankar for not speaking in English.

“People don’t even realize how bad his Hindi is. That alone could repel anyone from voting for him,” another person said.

Who is Jay Vaingankar? Jay Vaingakar is an Indian‑American Democratic candidate running for the US House of Representatives in New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District. He is part of a crowded primary field aiming to succeed incumbent Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, who announced her retirement.

Raised in New Jersey by immigrant parents from Mumbai, Vaingakar is a former Biden administration official — he served in the White House and as a Special Advisor in the US Department of Energy.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in International Studies from the University of Pennsylvania.