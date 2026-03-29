Nick Cannon's Democratic Party-KKK comparison sparks row: What he said about Democrats and Trump?

Television host and comedian Nick Cannon has sparked a controversial storm after a video showed him claiming that the Democratic Party was historically linked to the Ku Klux Klan (KKK). Nick Cannon ignited controversy by claiming the Democratic Party has historical ties to the KKK during his show 'Big Drive.' (YouTube)

Cannon shared his blunt political take during a recent episode of his web talk show “Big Drive” with Amber Rose, where he also credited Republicans with freeing enslaved people.

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What did Nick Cannon say about the Dems? In a recent episode of his "Big Drive" show, which aired on Friday, the actor and rapper discussed Amber Rose's recent switch to the Republican Party while sharing his opinions about the country's major political parties.

In the video, Cannon highlights the Republican Party's genuine emancipation of slaves under Abraham Lincoln while also pointing out the Democratic Party's historical ties to the KKK.

He also agreed with Amber Rose when she said that the Dems "don’t care about people of color and the Republicans do.”

Cannon said, “I agree with you 100%. People don’t know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK… People don’t know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves.”

TMZ reported that Democrats in the South during the Reconstruction era did, in fact, have close ties to the Klan and resisted racial equality until the 1950s.

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What did Cannon say about the president? Cannon, in the interview, gave the impression that he is a Donald Trump fan. TMZ wrote, “N.C. says he likes President Donald Trump.”

TMZ further referenced the time when Cannon referred to 47 as a "bully" after Trump said Heidi Klum wasn't a ‘10’ to highlight his opposite stance on the president in the past.

During the interview with Rose, Cannon showed his appreciation for Trump's leadership saying, "motherf—er's cleaning house" and "doing what he said he was gonna do."

He further said, “We got the Gulf of America now. He’s like the club. He’s charging a $5 million bottle service fee to get into the country.”

However, Cannon also stated during the interview that he "doesn't subscribe to either party," citing W.E.B. Du Bois' belief that there is "no such thing as two parties."