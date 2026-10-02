Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken is dealing with a number of serious allegations brought forward by her chief of staff, claiming she frequently showed up intoxicated while conducting city business—so much so that she needed to be driven home from city hall and even tried to access the former city manager's vehicle while under the influence.

Mayor Ashleigh Aitken of Anaheim is under scrutiny due to allegations of misconduct, including frequent intoxication during work. (alzorangecounty/Instagram)

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Some of the allegations are detailed in a comprehensive 25-page claim submitted by Berenice Ballinas, Aitken's chief of staff, which the city released on Thursday. The document outlines specific instances when Ballinas witnessed Aitken appearing intoxicated, alongside several additional allegations of misconduct involving former City Manager Jim Vanderpool and other municipal officials.

Anaheim mayor accused of intoxication and misconduct by Chief of Staff

Ballinas further contends that they both harassed her and made remarks concerning her sexual orientation, with Aitken allegedly referring to her as "a dirty Mexican" while Vanderpool was present.

These allegations emerge approximately one month prior to Aitken's anticipated campaign to retain the mayor's position against two inexperienced political candidates in the November election.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Christa Pike: Who are Randy Spivey and Stephen Ferrell? Tennessee woman's lawyers speak out after botched executionThese allegations surface ahead of November elections, where Aitken plans to protect her position as mayor against two fresh political faces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Christa Pike: Who are Randy Spivey and Stephen Ferrell? Tennessee woman's lawyers speak out after botched executionThese allegations surface ahead of November elections, where Aitken plans to protect her position as mayor against two fresh political faces. {{/usCountry}}

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Ballinas, serving as Aitken's chief of staff since 2022, was put on leave back in July.

The claim became public just a few days after the Anaheim Police Union's political action committee withdrew their support for Aitken, and following calls from several city council members—including the mayor—for a faster investigation into the allegations.

Ashleigh Aitken's husband and kids

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Meanwhile, several people on social media inquired about Aitken's husband as Ballinas claimed that he witnessed the “mayor becoming physically affectionate with (redacted) including touching and grabbing him” during a Team Anaheim dinner.

When she told him that Aitken seems distressed, he allegedly responded, ‘Don’t we all?"

Michael Peen got married with Ashleig in 2002. The couple share three beautiful daughters.

Michael Penn earned his Bachelor of Arts in political science, specializing in international relations, and graduated with honors from the University of California at Santa Barbara in 1998. During his junior year, from 1996 to 1997, he completed a study abroad program at Sophia University in Tokyo, Japan.

After finishing his studies, he came back to Tokyo and took on a position at Toyo Corporation. Penn earned his Juris Doctorate from Chapman University School of Law in 2004 and was chosen as the student commencement speaker.

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Starting in May 2003, Penn joined Aitken Aitken Cohn as a law clerk and, once he successfully passed the July bar exam in 2004, he advanced to the role of associate attorney. By 2015, Michael had achieved the distinction of becoming a partner.