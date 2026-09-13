Who is Fernanda Delgadillo? State Department reviewing claims about Mexican national celebrating Charlie Kirk's death

Landau responded to one post on X, writing, “Thank you for bringing this to my attention. We at the State Department will follow up.”

The US State Department is reviewing reports involving foreign nationals accused on social media of celebrating the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk , Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said. The update from the Deputy Secretary came after online users flagged several accounts that identified a woman named Fernanda Delgadillo and alleged that she had shared posts celebrating Kirk’s assassination.

Also read: What is ‘Kirkification’? Charlie Kirk fans slam face-swap AI trend as they mourn assassination one year on

Who is Fernanda Delgadillo and what is being claimed about her? A post circulating on X identified Fernanda Delgadillo as a Mexican national with a US visa. The X account, @Anc_Aesthetics, accused her of sharing content celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death.

The post also claimed she worked for the Mexican beverage company Jumex.

The X account also urged authorities to review her immigration status and tagged government officials.

The State Department has not publicly confirmed Delgadillo’s identity, visa records, employment details or whether she is under formal investigation.

After Delgadillo's post was brought to attention, several supporters of Kirk took to X to call for her deportation. One user wrote, “The U.S. State Department is officially investigating Mexican national Fernanda Delgadillo’s visa after she celebrated political violence against Charlie Kirk. We cannot allow anti-American foreigners who support assassinations in our country. Cancel the visa and DEPORT NOW!”

Another user wrote, “@StateDept @SecRubio We do not want this horrible foreigner here. Revoke her visa, please.”