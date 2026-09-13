PJ Conner: Man accused of mocking Charlie Kirk on social media; what we know

Social media users have been circulating screenshots and posts identifying a man named PJ Conner in the context of the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The posts claim he is an Air Force specialist and allege that he shared or endorsed messages mocking Kirk's death. Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks during a campaign rally, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP)

The claims have gained traction on X, where several accounts have called for the US Air Force and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to investigate the individual.

However, HT.com could not independently verify the identity of the person.

Also read: 10 Charlie Kirk quotes that defined the TPUSA founder's beliefs, one year after his assassination

What is being claimed? An account on X, @DoDeportations, has accused PJ Conner of celebrating the September 10 assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University by commenting under a post by azcentral about Charlie Kirk's death anniversary.

The screenshot of the comment shared by the account shows an image of Kirk with his thumbs up.

“Meet PJ Conner. PJ Conner is a law enforcement officer in the Air Force. He also supports the murder of Charlie Kirk. I'm SURE his commanding officer would love to hear about this. Anyone got the number?” the account wrote.