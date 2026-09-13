PJ Conner: Man accused of mocking Charlie Kirk on social media; what we know
Social media users have identified a man they claim is an Air Force service member who allegedly posted messages celebrating Charlie Kirk's killing.
Social media users have been circulating screenshots and posts identifying a man named PJ Conner in the context of the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The posts claim he is an Air Force specialist and allege that he shared or endorsed messages mocking Kirk's death.
The claims have gained traction on X, where several accounts have called for the US Air Force and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to investigate the individual.
However, HT.com could not independently verify the identity of the person.
Also read: 10 Charlie Kirk quotes that defined the TPUSA founder's beliefs, one year after his assassination
What is being claimed?
An account on X, @DoDeportations, has accused PJ Conner of celebrating the September 10 assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University by commenting under a post by azcentral about Charlie Kirk's death anniversary.
The screenshot of the comment shared by the account shows an image of Kirk with his thumbs up.
“Meet PJ Conner. PJ Conner is a law enforcement officer in the Air Force. He also supports the murder of Charlie Kirk. I'm SURE his commanding officer would love to hear about this. Anyone got the number?” the account wrote.
Also read: What is ‘Kirkification’? Charlie Kirk fans slam face-swap AI trend as they mourn assassination one year on
Who is PJ Conner?
Multiple posts on X shared screenshots of what they allege is the Facebook profile of the man who commented, identified as "PJ Conner."
The screenshots describe him as an Air Force specialist based in Mesa, Arizona. Several users urged others to contact Air Force officials and called for disciplinary action if the allegations prove true.
One user wrote, “He is a Law Enforcement Specialist in the United States Air Force. He posted a picture mocking the death of Charlie Kirk. @usairforce do you guys support the assassination of Charlie Kirk?”
Several other posts tagged the official U.S. Air Force account and Pete Hegseth and have expressed that such conduct should not be tolerated.
“Hey @usairforce, one of your guys is openly cheering for the death of an American,” one user wrote.
The Pentagon has policies governing service members' conduct, including on social media, and disciplinary action may be taken when conduct is found to violate military regulations. However, whether those policies apply in this case would depend on the authenticity of the posts and any official investigation.
Moreover, HT.com could not verify the authenticity of the screenshots, whether the profile belongs to the person identified, or whether the alleged posts were actually written by him.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More