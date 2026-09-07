AT&T internet outage: Hundreds report fiber and broadband services down; Texas, Louisiana affected

AT&T customers in parts of Texas and Louisiana reported widespread internet disruptions Monday, with hundreds of users saying their fiber and broadband services were down, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.
Downdetector reports
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According to Downdetector, reports of issues began coming in Monday morning. By 2:30 p.m. EDT, the website had received more than 2,000 reports, with most users reporting problems with internet and broadband services. The majority of reports came from Texas and Louisiana.
One user reported, "Im having issues with broadband in Grand Prairie texas."
Another wrote, "ATT fiber seems to be out in Arlington/Grand Prairie TX."
A third user added, "Same In Sealy, TX Google yesterday, everything today. ATT 1G Fiber."
Another wrote, "Oh look. Another outage. Last week it was a dead gateway due to update. Last month it was another dead gateway due to update."
One more user reported, "Started having problems again in the Houston area around 11:45 cst. Google services are all impacted, HBO streaming impacted as well as several other online services."
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AT&T has not yet responded to the outage reports, and it remains unclear when the affected services will be restored.
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AT&T has not yet responded to the outage reports, and it remains unclear when the affected services will be restored.
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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Home/World News/Us News/AT&T internet outage: Hundreds report fiber and broadband services down; Texas, Louisiana affected
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