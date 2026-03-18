Austin Landing: Shooting reported in parking area of Ohio shopping mall at 3601 Rigby Rd, Miamisburg; first details
A shooting was reported in the parking area of the Austin Landing shopping mall at 3601 Rigby Rd #310, Miamisburg on Tuesday.
A shooting was reported in the parking area of the Austin Landing shopping mall at 3601 Rigby Rd #310, Miamisburg or Miami Township in Ohio on Tuesday. As per Crimeradar, there was a possible shooting in that area.
A silver 2025 Honda is believed to have been associated with the victim, but its involvement is unknown. Crimeradar reported no confirmed suspect or victim details were immediately available.
The person sharing the post on Facebook wrote “Shooting at Austin landing”. The Miamisburg Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter.
What to know about Austin Landing?
Austin Landing is known to offer a mix of restaurants and daily essentials to shoppers. It's official page notes “Austin Landing offers an exceptional collection of restaurants and daily essentials, serving the community whether you live, work, or just want to visit. Explore an eclectic mix of amenities, from fresh groceries and home goods to unique gifts and local service providers like hair salons and nail spas. Indulge in delicious breakfast, lunch, or dinner options at our diverse restaurants, catering to any occasion, budget, and appetite. Austin Landing is the ultimate “go-to” hub for entertainment, shopping, and dining in the Cin-Day corridor.”
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Are guns allowed at Austin Landing mall?
Ohio has Constitutional Carry which means qualifying adults 21 and older may carry a concealed handgun without a permit. However, Austin Landing being a privately owned property might bar weapons beyond a certain point.
They do not have a Code of Conduct accessible online to clarify the stance about guns.
There have been previous instances of gun violence in and around Austin Landing. In 2020, a person was shot in the leg in a road rage incident on Austin Boulevard near Austin Landing. A 25-year-old was later indicted in the case.
This incident took place in November and in July the same year, a 64-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting on I-75 southbound near the Austin Landing exit. There was also an accidental discharge case in 2018, when a person hurt themselves as the gun did not fit the holster properly.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More