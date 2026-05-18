Austin shelter-in-place: Texas police search for active shooter after 9 random shootings

A shelter-in-place order has been issued in Austin, Texas, as police search for an active shooter who allegedly opened fire at nine locations, injuring multiple people.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued in Austin.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Austin Police officers continue to search for suspects located to multiple shootings and have issued a shelter in place in the areas of South Slaughter Ln, East McKinney Falls Pkwy, North Ben White Blvd., and West Escarpment Blvd. Residents in the surrounding area are instructed to stay indoors until further notice," an alert issued by the Austin Police Department stated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Scissortail Park shooting update: Shots fired near SW 7th Street, Oklahoma City; scary visuals emerge What we know so far {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Scissortail Park shooting update: Shots fired near SW 7th Street, Oklahoma City; scary visuals emerge What we know so far {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} At least four people were injured after a shooter opened fire at nine locations across Austin over the weekend, according to police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At least four people were injured after a shooter opened fire at nine locations across Austin over the weekend, according to police. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities said at least two fire stations were among the locations targeted. On Saturday, gunfire struck Austin Fire Department Station 26 in east Austin around 9 p.m., damaging the garage door and one of the apparatuses inside the bay. No injuries were reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities said at least two fire stations were among the locations targeted. On Saturday, gunfire struck Austin Fire Department Station 26 in east Austin around 9 p.m., damaging the garage door and one of the apparatuses inside the bay. No injuries were reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A second shooting was reported at AFD Station 32 in southwest Austin on Sunday at about 10:50 a.m. While no one was hurt, Austin Police Department said the building was hit by gunfire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A second shooting was reported at AFD Station 32 in southwest Austin on Sunday at about 10:50 a.m. While no one was hurt, Austin Police Department said the building was hit by gunfire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Who was Whitney Robeson? Auburn grad shot dead by BF's dad days after she landed dream job, ‘Legacy rooted in love…’

First details on the suspect

According to the Austin American-Statesman, investigators described the suspect as a White or Hispanic male in his late teens who may be driving a white Kia Optima.

Authorities urged anyone with information to contact the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-5177. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Capital Area Crime Stoppers or by calling 512-472-8477.

Police said a reward of up to $1,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest. Residents have been advised to remain vigilant and call 911 if they spot the suspected vehicle or have information about the suspect’s whereabouts. Authorities warned the public not to approach the suspect.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON