Scissortail Park shooting update: Shots fired near SW 7th Street, Oklahoma City; scary visuals emerge

Multiple people have reportedly been detained. Police are reportedly trying to figure out what unfolded. The reporter also shared a photo from the scene which showed heavy police presence.

“SHOTS FIRED AT SCISSORTAIL PARK. 5.16,” Shelby Love of News9 reported . Lacie Lowry, a local news anchor reported that police had confirmed that one gunshot victim was at the hospital. “Oklahoma City Police are at the scene of Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City after someone reported gunshots. Our news crew responded to the scene and while they were getting video, they heard additional gunshots and saw police run from the scene to investigate,” she wrote.

A shooting was reported at Scissortail Park at 300 SW 7th Street, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Saturday. The news of the shooting was reported on by local journalists, including one from News9.

Local channel KFOR meanwhile reported the Oklahoma City Police say that two people had been arrested in connection to two different shootings in the downtown area on Saturday.

The firsr reportedly took place near West OKC Blvd. and Hardy Avenue, and one person was grazed by a bullet. The second was reportedly near the Paycom Center and no one was hurt in this case. As per the cops, they reportedly arrested two suspects and recovered two guns. The local publication had initially reported that a person had been grazed by a bullet after several shots were fired near Scissortail Park. The incident reportedly went down sometime around 8pm.

However, the Oklahoma City Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter.

(This is a developing story)