Austin weather radar update: Severe thunderstorm moves through city; tornado possible?

A severe thunderstorm is moving through the Austin area, with reports of brief funnel clouds but no tornado threat to Central Texas on Saturday. A severe thunderstorm is moving through the Austin area. (UnSplash)

NWS alert The storm is bringing heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail, and strong wind gusts.

According to the latest alert from NWS Austin/ San Antonio, "Isolated storms continue around the Austin area, producing frequent lightning, small hail, and gusty winds. Brief funnel clouds are possible along the leading edge of the storms, but these are unlikely to pose a threat. When thunder roars, stay indoors."

What meteorologists say Meteorologist Avery Tomasco said there is no tornado threat in Central Texas.

He wrote on X, "To reiterate, there is no tornado threat today in Central Texas. This was a very unique situation, but these pop-up storms can briefly spit out hail and gusty downburst winds before they rain themselves out."

Funnel cloud spotted in Hutto A funnel cloud was reported in Hutto, about 27 miles northeast of Austin. Tomasco said the sighting was not a tornado.

He wrote, “NOT A TORNADO, but likely a short-lived gustnado or land spout that formed as two outflow boundaries collided and briefly increased wind shear near the surface.”