Baby boomer average net worth in 2026: How much wealth do they have? US Fed data reveals details

Baby boomers, the generation born between 1946 and 1964, are expected to control nearly $90 trillion in U.S. household wealth by the end of 2025.

Baby boomer average net worth exceeds $1.6 million (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

This means boomers hold more than half of all household wealth in the United States. On average, each boomer has a net worth of more than $1.6 million. However, experts say this average number can be misleading because a small number of very wealthy people push the average much higher.

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While the average net worth is above $1.6 million, the median net worth is only around $370,000, according to Investopedia. Median means the middle point where half of boomers have more wealth and half have less. Financial experts say the median gives a more realistic picture of what a typical baby boomer owns. This shows there is a huge wealth gap within the boomer generation itself.

Even though boomers appear wealthy on paper, much of their money is not easily available to spend, according to Investopedia. A large portion of their wealth is tied up in home values, retirement accounts, and investments. This means many boomers may not have large amounts of cash despite having a high net worth.

What net worth actually means

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{{^usCountry}} Net worth is calculated by adding up everything a person owns and subtracting everything they owe, according to Investopedia. Assets can include: Cash

Savings accounts

Investment accounts

Home equity

Valuable possessions Liabilities can include: Credit card debt

Loans

Mortgages

Medical bills

Taxes owed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Net worth is calculated by adding up everything a person owns and subtracting everything they owe, according to Investopedia. Assets can include: Cash

Savings accounts

Investment accounts

Home equity

Valuable possessions Liabilities can include: Credit card debt

Loans

Mortgages

Medical bills

Taxes owed {{/usCountry}}

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Experts note that net worth gives a snapshot of financial health but does not automatically mean someone can retire comfortably or handle financial emergencies.

Also read: Social Security July 2026 payment schedule: Key dates for SSI checks and important COLA update

Federal reserve data shows wealth varies by age

The most trusted data on American household wealth comes from the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances, according to Investopedia. The latest survey was conducted in 2022. The Federal Reserve divides Americans into different age groups to measure wealth levels.

Net worth of boomers aged 55–64

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Americans aged 55 to 64 have an average net worth of about $1.56 million, according to Federal Reserve data cited by Investopedia. The median net worth for this group is about $364,270.

Net worth of boomers aged 65–74

Americans aged 65 to 74 have the highest average net worth among boomer groups at about $1.78 million. The median net worth for this age group is around $410,000.

Net worth of boomers aged 75 and older

Americans aged 75 and above have an average net worth of about $1.62 million. The median net worth for this group is around $334,700.

Homes and retirement savings drive most of the wealth

Housing wealth and retirement accounts make up a large share of boomer wealth, as noted by Investopedia. The typical American aged 65 to 74 owns a home worth about $320,000. The same group also has roughly $200,000 in retirement savings. These two assets are major contributors to overall net worth.