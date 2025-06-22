Bahama Breeze sale update: Massive changes coming; list of all branches closing revealed

Owners of the Bahama Breeze restaurant chain said that they are considering selling the brand and have shut down over a dozen locations. In an earnings call on Friday, June 20, Darden Restaurants CEO Ricardo Cardenas said they "will be considering strategic alternatives" for Bahama Breeze, such as selling the brand to a new owner or "converting restaurants to other Darden brands." Bahama Breeze said it closed several branches in May (X)

Darden Restaurants' portfolio also includes Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Ruth's Chris Steak House, and Yard House. However, Cardenas said that Bahama Breeze is not a ‘strategic priority’.

"After further review, we have made the difficult decision that these remaining locations and the Bahama Breeze brand are not a strategic priority for us," Cardenas said, according to USA Today. The company shut down 15 restaurant locations in May. Their 28 ‘highest performing’ restaurants are still in operation. There is no official timeline for a potential sale, and no reports list interested buyers.

Full list of Bahama Breeze locations that have closed

A Darden Restaurants spokesperson confirmed to USA Today that these restaurants have closed:

3989 Plaza Blvd, Gainesville, Florida 32608

2088 9th St N, Naples, Florida 34102

1786 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114

2750 Sawgrass Mills Cir, Sunrise, Florida 33323

3339 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park, Florida 33306

406 E Golf Rd, Schaumburg, Illinois 60173

413 Middlesex Rd, Tyngsborough, Massachusetts 01879

539 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy, Michigan 48083

375 Hughes Center Dr, Las Vegas, Nevada 89169

520 Woodbridge Center Dr, Woodbridge, New Jersey 07095

1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River, New Jersey 08753

101 NJ-23, Wayne, New Jersey 07470

1600 Bergen Town Center, Paramus, New Jersey 07652

612 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, New York 11755

2830 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, Tennessee 38133