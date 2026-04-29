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Baltimore fire: Videos of blaze surface from Eastern Ave. building, response underway; watch
Massive fire erupts at Sykesville’s Springfield Hospital Center on Eastern Ave in Maryland; Baltimore Fire Department responding as videos circulate.
Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 01:20 am IST
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A massive fire broke out at Sykesville’s Springfield Hospital Center on the 4200 block of Eastern Avenue in Maryland on Tuesday afternoon. Response by the Baltimore Fire Department is underway with several videos of the incident surfacing on social media.
WBFF reports that the fire was started from an arson incident at the building.
Here's a video:
The report noted that both the buildings held by the hospital were vacant and were currently not in use. There are no reports of any injures, as of now. Here's another:
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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