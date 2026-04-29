Baltimore fire: Videos of blaze surface from Eastern Ave. building, response underway; watch

A massive fire broke out at Sykesville’s Springfield Hospital Center on the 4200 block of Eastern Avenue in Maryland on Tuesday afternoon. Response by the Baltimore Fire Department is underway with several videos of the incident surfacing on social media.

Representational image.(Unsplash)

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WBFF reports that the fire was started from an arson incident at the building.

Here's a video:

The report noted that both the buildings held by the hospital were vacant and were currently not in use. There are no reports of any injures, as of now. Here's another:

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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