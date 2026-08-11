Baltimore tornado warning: Videos show BTS fans being rushed inside M&T Bank Stadium; 'This is crazy'

A brief tornado warning in the Baltimore area on Monday afternoon sent BTS fans rushing inside M&T Bank Stadium for shelter ahead of the group's sold-out “ARIRANG” World Tour concert.

Tornado warning

A brief tornado warning was issued for the Baltimore area on Monday afternoon. (UnSplash)

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The National Weather Service issued the warning around 4:18 p.m. EDT for Baltimore City, parts of Baltimore County, northeastern Anne Arundel County and northeastern Howard County.

The warning was based on radar showing rotation within a severe thunderstorm moving east at about 40 mph. It expired at 4:45 p.m. after the rotation weakened. There was no confirmed tornado touchdown in the immediate area.

A severe thunderstorm watch remained in effect until 9 p.m., with the possibility of damaging winds, heavy rain and flooding.

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ARMY rushed inside stadium

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{{^usCountry}} Videos shared online by local reporters and BTS fans showed large crowds outside M&T Bank Stadium being moved indoors as the warning was issued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Videos shared online by local reporters and BTS fans showed large crowds outside M&T Bank Stadium being moved indoors as the warning was issued. {{/usCountry}}

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Fans said they were told to shelter inside the stadium, while soundcheck was delayed as people looked for cover.

One fan wrote, "Tornado warning has been lifted but this is crazy. So close to m&t stadium."

Another added, "There's a Tornado warning and its raining in Baltimore right now shortly before the soundcheck for the BTS concert... ARMY stay safe, and I hope everything goes well."

A third user reported, “A tornado WARNING was just issued as THOUSANDS of people are pouring into M&T Bank Stadium for the BTS World Tour."

Another fan wrote, "BTS Soundcheck D-1 got canceled because of the weather & tornado warning. ARMY stay safe."

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Thousands of fans had already gathered ahead of the 8 p.m. show. BTS is scheduled to perform in Baltimore on Monday and Tuesday as part of its North American tour.

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BTS “ARIRANG” World Tour schedule (Remaining dates)

August 10, 2026 (Monday) – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium

August 11, 2026 (Tuesday) – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium

August 15, 2026 (Saturday) – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

August 16, 2026 (Sunday) – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

August 27, 2026 (Thursday) – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

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August 28, 2026 (Friday) – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

September 1, 2026 (Tuesday) – Inglewood / Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

September 2, 2026 (Wednesday) – Inglewood / Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

September 5, 2026 (Saturday) – Inglewood / Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

September 6, 2026 (Sunday) – Inglewood / Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium