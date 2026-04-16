Dhaka, A court in Bangladesh on Friday will hear arguments on framing of charges in a sedition case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 285 others.

Bangladesh court to hear charge-framing in sedition case against Hasina on Jun 17

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Dhaka Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Moin Uddin Chowdhury fixed the June 17 date, allowing a plea by the defence seeking more time, according to the state-run BSS news agency on Wednesday.

The case relates to allegations that the accused were involved in anti-state activities and conspired to overthrow the then Muhammad Yunus-led interim government by participating in a virtual "Joy Bangla Brigade" meeting on December 19, 2024.

The meeting, attended by 577 participants worldwide, allegedly included pledges to incite rebellion and reinstate Hasina as prime minister.

Joy Bangla Brigade is a strong supporter of Hasina's Awami League party and the legacy of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Of the 286 accused, 259, including Hasina, remain at large and are being tried in absentia.

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{{^usCountry}} The court had earlier issued public notices in October last year, asking the fugitives to appear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court had earlier issued public notices in October last year, asking the fugitives to appear. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Among those named in the case are former parliamentarians Sabina Akhter Tuhin, Pankaj Nath and Syeda Rubina Akter, US Awami League vice-president Dr Rabbi Alam, Joy Bangla Brigade member Kabirul Islam, Bangladesh Chhatra League president Saddam Hossain, besides several lawyers and academics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among those named in the case are former parliamentarians Sabina Akhter Tuhin, Pankaj Nath and Syeda Rubina Akter, US Awami League vice-president Dr Rabbi Alam, Joy Bangla Brigade member Kabirul Islam, Bangladesh Chhatra League president Saddam Hossain, besides several lawyers and academics. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The case was filed on March last year by CID Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Enamul Haque after approval from the Home Ministry. A charge sheet against 286 accused was submitted in August, and the court subsequently issued arrest warrants against all of them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case was filed on March last year by CID Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Enamul Haque after approval from the Home Ministry. A charge sheet against 286 accused was submitted in August, and the court subsequently issued arrest warrants against all of them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hasina has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following a massive nationwide student-led protest. Yunus took charge as head of the interim government on August 8, the same year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hasina has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, following a massive nationwide student-led protest. Yunus took charge as head of the interim government on August 8, the same year. {{/usCountry}}

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Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia in November last year by a special tribunal for "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests in 2024.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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