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Bangladesh seeks Hasina’s return through legal process: home minister

Bangladesh seeks Hasina’s return through legal process: home minister

Published on: May 22, 2026 03:35 pm IST
PTI |
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Dhaka/New Delhi, Bangladesh's Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the government wants former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to return through "legal procedures", reacting to her recent remarks that she hoped to return home "very soon" despite facing a death sentence.

Bangladesh seeks Hasina’s return through legal process: home minister

"We want to get her back through legal procedures," Ahmed, a senior minister in Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's cabinet, told reporters on Thursday, adding that he was not aware of any legal obstacle to Hasina's return if she wished to do so.

Hasina has been living in India since August 2024, after her Awami League government was toppled following a student-led uprising.

The subsequent interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus banned the Awami League through an executive order and initiated proceedings against Hasina in Bangladesh's reconstituted International Crimes Tribunal.

Hasina was later sentenced to death in absentia by the tribunal in November 2025 - a trial which was criticised by her supporters.

The BNP government, which came to power in February, endorsed the interim administration's decision to ban the Awami League.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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