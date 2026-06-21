Bank of America app and website down: Users say mobile, online banking not working; 'Can't access anything'

Bank of America’s app and website were down for thousands of users across the United States on Saturday. According to Downdetector, reports of the outage began surfacing around 4:45 p.m. EDT, with most users reporting problems accessing mobile and online banking services. Customers said they were unable to log in or access their accounts. Reports peaked shortly after 5 p.m., when more than 5,000 users flagged issues with the bank's digital platforms.

Bank of America (BOA) app and website outage.(Photo by Todd Kirkland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

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One user wrote on Downdetector, "I called BOA, 45min wait, confirmed online banking, and the mobile app is down, and I'm locked out of my account, no card access. Customer service is open until 6pm, with no ETA of when services will be back online and no explanation of what's going on or what caused this. Unfortunately, it's a waiting game at this point."

Another added, "Cannot access my bank account online. Site is not working."

A frustrated user expressed, "This is the forth time on the last few months makes me feel they're doing it on purpose."

Another reported, "My app and my wife’s both report an error when trying to log in."

One customer added, "Great. Just when you need them, they're offline. Got this on their web page - "We're sorry, but we are unable to complete your request at this time. Please try again later." Feel bad for the folks trying to use a card and having them declined."

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{{^usCountry}} The cause of the outage remains unclear. Bank of America has not publicly commented on the disruption, and there is no estimated timeline for when services will be fully restored. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cause of the outage remains unclear. Bank of America has not publicly commented on the disruption, and there is no estimated timeline for when services will be fully restored. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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