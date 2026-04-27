Barack Obama called out for brutal swipe at Trump in WHCD shooting response; ‘no motive?’

Former President Barack Obama is facing flak on social media for his first response to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting. The Democrat issued a statement on Sunday, calling for unity and restraint. However, many viewed it as a swipe at President Donald Trump, who was not even mentioned in Obama's tweet.

What did Barack Obama say?

Former US President Barack Obama speaks with students during a visit to Learning Through Play Pre-K in New York(AFP)

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Obama’s message came less than 24 hours after chaos erupted at the Washington Hilton, where authorities say 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen opened fire and injured a Secret Service officer. Trump, VP JD Vance, and other officials at the scene were rushed out.

President Obama thanked the Secret Service for a ‘sobering reminder or courage and sacrifice’.

“Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night's shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy. It’s also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice that U.S. Secret Service Agents show every day. I’m grateful to them – and thankful that the agent who was shot is going to be okay,” he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

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{{^usCountry}} Read More: Cole Tomas Allen: WH shooting suspect's 'manifesto' found; family gives shocking details to police No mention of Trump {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: Cole Tomas Allen: WH shooting suspect's 'manifesto' found; family gives shocking details to police No mention of Trump {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, Obama did not mention Trump in his statement. Several X users also pointed out that there was an established motive of the attack - unlike what the Democrat said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Obama did not mention Trump in his statement. Several X users also pointed out that there was an established motive of the attack - unlike what the Democrat said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We absolutely have the details of the motive, you are lying,” one person commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We absolutely have the details of the motive, you are lying,” one person commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We literally have the entire manifesto and know exactly why he did it,” another one added. Cole Tomas Allen's manifesto {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We literally have the entire manifesto and know exactly why he did it,” another one added. Cole Tomas Allen's manifesto {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump said Sunday that Allen was driven by deep hatred, anti-Christian rhetoric, and violent intent. Speaking to Fox News, the president described the suspect as 'a sick guy' and said his family had previously raised concerns with law enforcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump said Sunday that Allen was driven by deep hatred, anti-Christian rhetoric, and violent intent. Speaking to Fox News, the president described the suspect as 'a sick guy' and said his family had previously raised concerns with law enforcement. {{/usCountry}}

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“When you read his manifesto, he hates Christians,” Trump said on Fox News’ 'Sunday Briefing' program.

Read More: Cole Tomas Allen used twisted nicknames in WHCD shooting manifesto - What Ma Deuce, 'coldForce’ mean

According to federal officials, Allen allegedly sent the manifesto to family members shortly before Saturday night’s shooting outside the Washington Hilton. In the document, he reportedly referred to himself as the ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’.

“Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor's crimes,” the manifesto read, according to officials.

"Like, the one thing that I immediately noticed walking into the hotel is the sense of arrogance," the manifesto's author reportedly wrote. "I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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