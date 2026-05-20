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Barney Frank family: Who is partner Jim Ready? Inside their beautiful marriage

Former Massachusetts congressman Barney Frank has died at 86.

Published on: May 20, 2026 08:38 pm IST
By Khushi Arora
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Former Massachusetts congressman Barney Frank, one of the most consequential political figures in modern American history, has died at the age of 86. As tributes pour in, many are asking about the man he spent his later years with, his husband Jim Ready.

Who is Jim Ready?

Former Massachusetts congressman Barney Frank dies at 86. (AFP)

Jim Ready, who hails from Ogunquit in Maine runs a small business offering custom awnings, carpentry, painting, welding and general handyman services. He is also a photographer, per CBS News.

Ready and Frank's relationship made history. In July 2012, the couple married in a ceremony at the Boston Marriott hotel in Newton, Massachusetts, officiated by then-Governor Deval Patrick, according to CBS News. More than 300 friends, family members and colleagues attended the wedding. At the time of the marriage, Frank was 72 and Ready was 42.

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Frank had entered hospice care at his home in Maine in April, his sister told NBC Boston. He died on Tuesday night at the age of 86.

He died after a battle with congestive heart failure.

The tributes came quickly. “He has been such a tremendous person not just for Massachusetts but for the entire country. This makes us very sad,” Massachusetts state Senate President Karen Spilka told reporters at the Massachusetts State House, per USA Today. “He stood out and stood up and was a voice for so many people when they had no voice. He has made so many tremendous positive changes for again not only Massachusetts and as our state but our country. This is a great loss for our country.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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