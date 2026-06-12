Bartlett, Illinois tornado: Touchdown nearby sparks warnings in DuPage and Cook counties; scary videos show damage

A confirmed tornado touched down near Bartlett in Illinois, on Thursday, sparking warnings for DuPage and Cook counties. NBC Chicago reported on the confirmed tornado while urging people to seek shelter immediately.

A confirmed tornado touched down near Bartlett in Illinois. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, several people shared scary videos of the tornado.

Bartlett, Illinois tornado touchdown: Scary visuals emerge

“Tornado in Bartlett, IL. view from Brewster Creek Rd. (at about 8pm Thursday night),” one wrote.

Another person shared a set of photos showing the damage brought on by the tornado. “Tornado Damage, Bartlett, IL at Rt.59 and Stearns,” they wrote on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Yet another person shared a video of the tornado. Warning sirens could be heard in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yet another person shared a video of the tornado. Warning sirens could be heard in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Tornado warning in effect in Streamwood, Bartlett, Hanover Park, Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates right now. Take cover and stay safe everyone,” they wrote.

Also Read | Washburn, Illinois tornado: Videos of large wedge twister on ground in Woodford County; watch

More photos of the damage in the aftermath were shared. “Tornado damage in Bartlett, IL,” another person wrote on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The pictures they shared showed uprooted trees and people taking stock of the situation after the touchdown. Other locals also spoke about the tornado touching down.

“Tornado on Ground in Bartlett headed toward Hanover Park,” one wrote.

The Palos Park Police Department issued a statement that officers were out to help amid the tornado warning. “Night side officers are out, and about supported by additional resources, call us if you need us. A tornado warning is in effect for north central DuPage and northwestern Cook counties until 8:30 p.m., including Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Bartlett, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Elk Grove Village, Roselle, Bloomingdale and Itasca,” they noted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Bensenville Emergency Management Agency also issued a statement saying:

“The US National Weather Service Chicago Illinois has issued a Tornado Warning for portions of DuPage and Cook Counties until 8:30pm. We have subsequently activated the outdoor warning sirens. A confirmed tornado was reported near Bartlett around 7:55pm and is moving east at approximately 35 mph.”

They added “Communities in the projected path include Bartlett, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Elk Grove Village, Roselle, Bloomingdale, Itasca, Wood Dale, and Addison. If you are within the warning area, take shelter immediately in a basement or the lowest level of a sturdy building, away from windows. Mobile homes and vehicles are not safe during a tornado. Flying debris can cause serious injury.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another person shared a video of the cloud formation.

“We have taken shelter in our basement as we are under extreme warning . At 7:55pm according to Weather Service, the tornado was on top of Bartlett , IL. Stay safe ! I captured the clouds around 5pm in Schaumburg which we drove back to Bartlett . The tornado is now in Schaumburg,” they wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON