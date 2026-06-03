Bed Bugs invade Trump's USDA office; White House forces staff back despite infestation: Report

A bed bug infestation has reportedly affected the US Department of Agriculture's George Washington Carver Center in Beltsville, Maryland. The building houses the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), the federal agency tasked with combating invasive pests.

Initial outbreak and response

Bed bugs have invaded the US Department of Agriculture's George Washington Carver Center in Beltsville, Maryland.(Grok)

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According to a NOTUS report, bed bugs were first discovered in mid-May. USDA sent APHIS employees home for several days to telework while the building was fumigated. Upon returning, employees reported sickness from noxious fumes caused by the treatment, leading to a second telework period.

Recurrence

Bed bugs reappeared last week. This time, USDA has not authorized further telework. Employees who do not wish to report to the office have been asked to use their personal vacation time.

One employee told NOTUS, "They treated the building, and then they sent people home again because of offgassing. Then they came back. Now there’s more bedbugs.”

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USDA's position

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{{^usCountry}} In an email to staff on Friday, Carson Hawley, APHIS’s acting chief operating officer, blamed the resurgence on “insufficient compliance regarding personal items” left in offices. She instructed employees to place all their personal belongings into garbage bags and take them out of the building to allow for proper pest treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an email to staff on Friday, Carson Hawley, APHIS’s acting chief operating officer, blamed the resurgence on “insufficient compliance regarding personal items” left in offices. She instructed employees to place all their personal belongings into garbage bags and take them out of the building to allow for proper pest treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "We appreciate your support and compliance so that APHIS can do our part to ensure that Building 3 is bedbug free,” Hawley said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We appreciate your support and compliance so that APHIS can do our part to ensure that Building 3 is bedbug free,” Hawley said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A USDA spokesperson added that the agency “took prompt and robust action several weeks ago" but "personal belongings left in the offices caused further issue. Animal Pest and Plant Health Inspection Service management is working with employees to ensure the spaces are emptied for proper mitigation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A USDA spokesperson added that the agency “took prompt and robust action several weeks ago" but "personal belongings left in the offices caused further issue. Animal Pest and Plant Health Inspection Service management is working with employees to ensure the spaces are emptied for proper mitigation.” {{/usCountry}}

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About APHIS

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is a key agency within the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Its primary mission is to protect American agriculture, natural resources, and the public from invasive pests, diseases, and other threats. It monitors and responds to major outbreaks such as avian influenza (bird flu) and New World screwworm.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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